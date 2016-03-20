The Baufritz Home that Beggars Belief

With contemporary good looks, this amazing build was more than simply the product of wanting to keep up with the Joneses. With a number of other Baufritz homes in the area, the client commissioned this exceptional home that the team is happy to reveal details about.
’The home is on a narrow site leading to the River Thames, so the design needed to reflect this with the main rooms facing the river. Simple means such as smaller windows on the northern façade and larger windows on the southern façade were the obvious solution as the house was orientated almost perfectly north-south. Modern twists such as a light, glazed entrance (replacing the traditional heavy topology) and glazed balconies gave the home a modern, yet understated twist. The 25 degree pitched roof additionally accommodates both solar hot water and photovoltaic panels, whilst gas and a fireplace are used to heat the home during the winter months. The simple house shape ensures an excellent airtightness and the carbon-positive rating make the home exemplar in how a traditional looking home can achieve excellent eco credentials.’
It's almost too much to take in, isn't it? How can a house this large, that looks so good, also be wonderfully eco-friendly? Well, let's take a closer look to see what it's all about!
When you realise that this house is looking out onto stunning views of the river, it suddenly becomes very clear why it has been designed this way and with such a huge number of windows in place. The three levels of the property make it difficult to drink it all in, in one glance, but what we do know is that it looks amazing.
The top level almost looks to disappear into the roof thanks to the dark colour, with the lower two levels being the main event. Finished with polished handrails and crisp glass on every platform, the newness of the house isn't trying to be disguised and we love the integrity of that.
Moving in, we can now see some of the more fun little touches that this exterior has to offer. Of course, the pool is stunning and adds an extra level of luxury but look at what a fun effect all the vivid lime green accessories are having!
Perfectly coordinating with the natural greenery that is dotted around, the lime green planters really help to add a bit more personality back into this outdoor area and the result is a space that feels as high-end as an exclusive hotel but as welcoming as a perfect family home.
We wonder if you were expecting to come inside and find wildly open plan, white spaces, because we were! What a pleasant surprise this interior is though. We think this living room is charming and offers the peace and seclusion that so many modern homes seem to try and do away with.
A designer wood-burner, funky textiles and classic leather sofas keep the overall vibe luxurious and on the more expensive end of the spectrum but they have all been put together so naturally that there is no lack of modesty here. What a sweet space.
Having a contemporary home built for you doesn't always necessarily mean that you want the entire interior to be kitted out in the same fashion and we are really enjoying some of the more traditional layout features inside this amazing house.
What a sweet and traditional kitchen this is! With wooden cabinets, utensils on show in a pretty holder and some cast iron cookware, this is the kitchen of a keen cook that enjoys preparing delicious meals for the rest of the family, probably while they are sat around the dining table that is just creeping into view. Imagine cooking next to that view as well.
Up on the second floor, we love this kitchen/dining room and think the layout has a touch of genius attached to it. Imagine that the weather is fine enough to embrace some al fresco dining; you could simply and quickly transfer food direct from the cooker straight out onto the terrace. Perfect!
Stunning views from the dining table itself are really the icing on the cake, design-wise, and isn't it so refreshing to see that this room hasn't been extraneously filled with furniture that would clutter up the floor space, which is a common mistake. We are huge fans of how simple and pared back the interior of this house is.
While a large bedroom isn't necessary, it is definitely one of life's little pleasures. Allowing for more relaxation and a feeling of luxury, we think this space has made good use of a large footprint, especially by including an en suite.
Muted colours keep it feeling akin to the rest of the home but with no defined scheme in place. As long as it was elegant, this bedroom would have worked and how could it not be? With gorgeous glazing everywhere and lofty ceiling heights, this is a dreamy bedroom.
An incredible home that offers contemporary styling along with the juxtaposition of tradition interior touches, we think this is an amazing home and, if this is an indication of the others in the neighbourhood, we can see why it was commissioned!
