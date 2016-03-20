The Baufritz Home that Beggars Belief

With contemporary good looks, this amazing build was more than simply the product of wanting to keep up with the Joneses. With a number of other Baufritz homes in the area, the client commissioned this exceptional home that the team is happy to reveal details about.

’The home is on a narrow site leading to the River Thames, so the design needed to reflect this with the main rooms facing the river. Simple means such as smaller windows on the northern façade and larger windows on the southern façade were the obvious solution as the house was orientated almost perfectly north-south. Modern twists such as a light, glazed entrance (replacing the traditional heavy topology) and glazed balconies gave the home a modern, yet understated twist. The 25 degree pitched roof additionally accommodates both solar hot water and photovoltaic panels, whilst gas and a fireplace are used to heat the home during the winter months. The simple house shape ensures an excellent airtightness and the carbon-positive rating make the home exemplar in how a traditional looking home can achieve excellent eco credentials.’

It's almost too much to take in, isn't it? How can a house this large, that looks so good, also be wonderfully eco-friendly? Well, let's take a closer look to see what it's all about!