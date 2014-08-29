Ideas for the dining room

For us, the dining area is much more than just a place to eat: here we spend evenings together with our friends and family, enjoying home-cooked food or trying our luck at game night. Since the dining room plays a big part of our social life, we want the design of the room to reflect what we feel here: comfort and pleasure.

With these interior design tips we will help you to select the the appropriate colours for wall design, furniture and accessories. Of course, for the table and chairs especially, not only is colour important, but also comfort. Therefore, we tell you what you should look for when buying furniture and why it is worth it sometimes to try something else. In addition, you'll find out about the tricks you can use to ensure that your food is properly staged, so the guests feel comfortable and so, of course, you will be admired as an ingenious host.

Naturally, the size of your apartment or house has an impact on how the dining area can be designed; due to the constraints of space, one dining room can be very different from another! Large rooms, for example, offer more options for an open area, but in small apartments or rooms, just a simple dining area can be worth gold . We tell you both what you should consider when designing an open dining area and how you can make the smallest corner into a cosy place to dine.