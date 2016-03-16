The Bright and Cheerful Family Home

Introducing 'Jacob House', the latest project from one of our favourite experts at Innen Archicture Berlin. The talented professionals, along with their clients, have coordinated a stunning home that has surprises inside every room across its two levels.
There is a certain simplicity to the building's contemporary home design and the way it connects to its surrounds thanks to its timber façade. Internally, its design boasts an inspired layout, striking finishes and a fantastic modern decoration.
Continue reading to see why this home has grown to be one of our favourites!
At first glance, we are intrigued by the by the modern outlook of the exterior that is defined by timber cladding and transparent elements. The structure just seems to fit so naturally into position thanks largely to the timber cladding and looks like it has been in place for years.
Notice how well the full-length glass doors connect the internal living spaces with the decking that will no doubt be the setting for many festivities on sunny days.
A bright and open dining room welcomes us inside 'Jacob House'. The feeling upon entering is overwhelmingly positive, which can be attributed to the continued use of timber and the fresh and light tones seen throughout. The dining table is an inspired choice with its stark white tone that's paired perfectly with contemporary armchairs and two hanging lights, above.
As alluded to in the earlier image, the dining area opens up to the deck in the rear garden where meals too can be enjoyed. This sunny spot is shielded from nosy neighbours by mature and dense landscaping.
In the colder months the space is kept warm and cosy via a fireplace and we can see that there is always a constant supply of firewood kept in the garden.
Also found on the ground floor is a child's bedroom, which is filled with youthful décor accents that help make it all so fun and exciting for the little one sleeping here. The room isn't overfilled; rather there is more of a quality over quantity approach.
Certain splashes of colour and patterns make a real difference in the space. Look no further than the curtains with their retro inspired pattern and the cute table and chair combo.
We've noticed the colour yellow being featured inside of 'Jacob House' and once again we see it in the central bathroom.
The yellow mosaic tiles make a big impact inside the space, contrasting wonderfully against the stark white of the rest of the space. Also helping to break up the space is the introduction of a timber stool.
Just like the rest of the home, the office space is filled with light, natural tones and contemporary elements. Providing constant inspiration for those working is the view of the garden, which can be enjoyed without any restriction thanks to the full-height windows.
This isn't only a space used for hard work but is also the perfect quiet spot that the adults can spend their free time and indulge in their hobbies.
We now find ourselves inside the master bedroom. What could be a better place to unwind from a long day than right here?
Though grand in size, a certain cosiness has been achieved thanks to the monochrome scheme and from the mixing of different textures. We particularly love the bedding with its fusion of shining silver and gold pillows.
