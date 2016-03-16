The Bright and Cheerful Family Home

Introducing 'Jacob House', the latest project from one of our favourite experts at Innen Archicture Berlin. The talented professionals, along with their clients, have coordinated a stunning home that has surprises inside every room across its two levels.

There is a certain simplicity to the building's contemporary home design and the way it connects to its surrounds thanks to its timber façade. Internally, its design boasts an inspired layout, striking finishes and a fantastic modern decoration.

Continue reading to see why this home has grown to be one of our favourites!