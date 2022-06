As summer winds down, some of us may be looking back on memories of the sun that we can carry into the coming autumn. To inspire those thoughts of bright weather, today we feature an impressive Italian house in Monte Argentario National Park in Tuscany. A project of Modostudio architectural firm, the building stands on a hill from which it enjoys views of the Tyrrhenian Sea. We invite you to step under the blue sky, gaze at the sparkling sea and explore this sophisticated, beautiful house.