Matching your garden to your Zodiac sign

The kind of décor we display in our homes says a lot about our character. It informs the world what colours we approve of and what patterns we deem appropriate. Therefore, our choice of designs tells others what our personal tastes are – or does it?
Perhaps the materials we display in our homes are not our choice at all, but were rather decided on by the cosmos. Whether you are a devout believer in star signs and birthday meanings or not, seeing which styles and designs match your relevant sign does make for some interesting reading.
Throwing all personal tastes and freedom of choice out the window, let’s see which garden design was picked out for your star sign. Scroll down to your relevant Zodiac sign, or take a peek at them all. And then decide for yourself if you have the courage to follow that garden design verbatim.
The Ram of the Zodiac is known for being courageous and impulsive. So, to please his exterior environment, we conjure up a garden that is full of essential lines, yet pure functionality.
Foliage that covers both horizontal and vertical surfaces, and lighting that sparkles approval. Of course to add some pleasantness to his outdoor surroundings, Aries requires elements of comfort in the form of a wooden bench, plant pots, and an exterior dining set. And we added clean and tranquil tones to calm that impulsive mind.
Stubborn and a mind of their own – those are the people born under the sign of the Taurus. Yet, when it comes to personal space, they seek out a balanced mix between aesthetics and practicality.
So, for the Bull, we present a garden that is a delicate blend of raw nature and attention to detail. But comfort certainly can’t be compromised, which is why we include an outdoor seating space that is wonderfully sheltered from sun and rain.
And to ease that stubbornness? A tranquil water feature to ensure a relaxing time spent outdoors.
Imaginative, yet also of an eclectic nature – those are the Twins of the Zodiac. They want beauty and energy in their spaces, and that does not exclude the exterior ones.
What could be more ideal for a garden than a perfect mix of imagination and vigour? Stylish paths for walking, striking patterns for beauty, and foliage with a vivacious nature to them. Gemini needs a creative space for those inventive juices to really flow, yet a chic lounging area is necessary for when too much energy has been spent in this ultra artistic garden.
The perfect outdoor environment for the Crab is reassuring and welcoming; an earthly paradise that accompanies the soul with caution and delicacy.
So, we present this lush space that is sure to enhance one’s wellbeing. And don’t worry about the upkeep – Cancer is known for having a green thumb, so that garden is certain to remain impeccable at all times. And because they want order in their beautiful spaces, a rigid pebble path will be their guide on their garden stroll.
The Lion is known for its strong character, and therefore needs a striking space to enhance that sturdy personality.
The saying of ‘less is more’ just won’t do here – we need a garden that is alive, bubbling with joy, and full of boosting aesthetics. And a must for the Leo’s garden? Colours! A flash of vivid tones and bright hues that pop from seemingly everywhere, enhancing those lush green tones even more.
So, don’t skimp on flowers, vases, plants or stones that can attribute to these bursting spots of energy – it will delight not only the Leo, but also his guests.
Order in organisation – that is the Virgin of the Zodiac. People of this star sign are known for being meticulous about their surroundings, so why should their garden space be any different?
The Virgo seeks a garden that is neat and clean. Caring for the plants is one thing, but maintaining a precise and perfect routine to the décor (from the loungers to the lighting) is just as important to them. Whether it’s a minimalist garden or a lush and vivacious space, as long as there is order, there will be perfect harmony for the Virgo.
With a strong personality comes a need for a well-defined and precise space. And with the Scorpio, there is no other choice.
They want order, but it must be chic! And strong emphasis must be placed on the details: precisely placed spotlights, perfectly spaced seats, and colour palettes that are accurately neutral.
Although they can be very precise, people of the Scorpion also have a sensitive side to them – which is why they introduce such precise creativity into their gardens in order to produce a tranquil environment and a ‘wow’ effect.
The Scales are all about balance, and when it comes to crafting a garden, that balance needs to be between romance and elegant taste.
Libra wants an outdoor space that can be shared with either a loved one or a group of friends. Therefore, we need a balance between the two. Harmony for the lover, yet comfort for the friends. A straight brick path that balances out with curvy shrubs. Warm tones for a wooden gazebo that contrasts with those cool blue hues of the cushions.
And, of course, a decent balance between wall, floor and ceiling lights to sparkle some friendly (and romantic) ambiance as soon as the sun sets.
Comfort is the prime characteristic of the Goat, and this translates into all spaces, whether an interior living room or an exterior garden.
Therefore, for the Capricorn, we dish up a neat and comfortable oasis which offers a decent lounging spot (chair, swing or hammock? Take your pick).
Clean and serene spaces will add to the convenience, yet don’t think that aesthetics are overlooked. Materials, colours and patterns are opted for their ability to transform us to a scene out of a soothing holiday, which is why a palm tree is the pièce de résistance!
The Water Bearer is known for being reflective and assertive. He seeks comfort in a delicate environment. No embellishments, and aesthetics are not that essential: it’s about striking an emotional chord.
So, why not opt for a Zen garden? With importance placed on emotional well-being, a Zen garden is the ideal source for raking away angry thoughts, pulling out negative emotions, and growing a deep sense of harmony.
This is also the perfect space to enjoy either alone or with friends, since Aquarius has a strong tendency to build friendships with others.
Don’t bother searching for Pisces, as he’s probably off in his own imaginary world. Being dreamers and idealists, the Fishes of the Zodiac prefer their own delicately decorated world for escapism.
What could be more imaginative than a bohemian-style garden? It is a sweet melting pot of foreign ideas, with each element set to boost those artistic minds. A wooden pergola, a tranquil fountain, flower pots, stone paving, trees that reach high upward… Pisces has found his ideal dream world that is both an elegant environment of style, yet a safe and dream-like retreat from the rest of the world.
Don’t try and tie the Archer down – he’ll be off in no time, exploring new territories. And his ideal outdoor garden will reflect his desire to discover the outside world.
Sagittarius craves the exotic; thus, we need décor elements that speak of foreign worlds and far-off places. An open space to mimic his love for the great beyond.
Bright colours will be ideal to stimulate that adventurous mind. And don’t forget to include a nice, open spot where the Archer can comfortably rest in peace – or plan out his next journey.
