Your staircase is not just your link between floors A and B – it is part of your home décor. And, like your scatter cushions, window treatment and wall art, that staircase also has various ways of getting beautified.
Don’t think that your staircase is limited to neutral toned steps and wooden-coated railings (or whatever your staircase looks like). With some creative thinking, your staircase can become the focal point of the room, and is sure to draw some positive reactions from friends and guests.
From painting and rugs to patterns and rope, homify has gathered some fabulous ideas to take your staircase to the next level…
Want to bring your love of all things nautical to your staircase? One can only add so many framed paintings of beaches and mermaids to that staircase wall, so we need to broaden our horizons.
Adding a rope railing to your staircase is the ultimate touch for your (wannabe) beach house, especially if you paint your risers in delicate hues of ocean blues and sea greens. But even if you don’t favour that ocean vibe, a rope railing is still a unique add-on for your home.
This is an easy project for even the most amateur DIYers. Check your local hardware store for brackets and rope. You can also consider using door knockers to secure the rope.
homify hint: Safety first! Far from fragile and dangerous, glass balustrades are more durable than wood or metal. The glass is also tempered to make it extremely difficult to crack or break. In the unlikely event that it does break, it is designed in such a way not to create any sharp shards.
A good dose of rug or carpet can really pull a look together – and offer warmth, sound insulation and cosiness during the winter months. So, treat your staircase to some colour (and softness) by adding a rug.
Deeper piles or fluffy carpets work well in areas like bedrooms, where we want a cushy feel underfoot. However, for practical areas that will serve more feet, like staircases and hallways, it is better to opt for shorter piles or flat weaves.
You've come to the right place if you’re seeking some stylish: Inspiration For Stair Carpets.
Want to wow your visitors upon entry? Let your stairs make a style statement with some creative painting. This is a fantastic way to add colour and character to your home. Plus, more colour on your steps means you can splurge less in other décor departments (if you want to go for a ‘less is more’ look, of course).
You have a world of options to consider: paint each riser a different colour to please your busy youngsters, or paint each riser the same colour just in a different hue for a more mature look. Opt for a classic black-and-white staircase, or add some painted florals to those risers. Or how about painting some positive words of inspiration on each step? Like we said, a world of options…
Here on homify, we love to turn design rules on their heads – such as this case with wallpaper. Who says they’re intended solely for your walls? Pasting wallpaper to the riser of each stair is a delightful (yet unique) way of highlighting those steps. And switching up patterns makes for an extra eye-catching effect. Here’s how to do it!
Step 1 – Prep your staircase by pulling out staples and nails and filling up holes with joint compound. Sand all surfaces smooth, including those risers. After the joint compound has dried, apply a coat of primer to the entire staircase.
Step 2 – Paint your staircase with quality floor- and porch paint (one coat on each riser and at least three on each tread). Allow to dry completely before adding another coating.
Step 3 – Allow the paint to dry for at least 24 hours. Cut your wallpaper to fit the risers – be sure to measure each one separately in case they vary in size. Use a framing square to ensure each wallpaper portion is straight.
Step 4 – Test each piece of wallpaper on the designated riser before you paste it on.
Step 5 – Follow the manufacturer’s instructions for applying the wallpaper paste. Use a damp cloth to wipe off any excess paste from the front of the wallpaper. After drying, apply the sealer to the wallpaper. Apply three separate coats and leave adequate drying time in-between.
We are sure your choice of wall (or floor) lights are beautiful, yet if you want to try something different in terms of lighting, then read right on…
Adding LED lighting along the base of a staircase doesn't just add more illumination to the room, it also creates an exceptional floating effect.
However, feel free to add that charming LED effect to other areas, such as the bottom corner of each riser, or below each overhanging tread. Different locations will make for different effects, and then we haven’t even begun to talk about different lighting colours!
homify hint: Most blue and green LEDs use a mixture of Gallium Nitride and Indium Nitride to get the blue, called Indium Gallium Nitride (InGaN). Changing the amount of Indium in the mix varies the hue of the resulting blue.
Feel like solid paint colours are not enough for you? If you consider yourself an artist or you love a challenge, then how about opting for some patterns instead? Applying motifs and patterns to your risers is a definite way to make them stand out.
Either use stencils or design your own unique designs by drawing and cutting out exceptional patterns and swirls. Mix those with your favourite colours, so you can be sure that your staircase will be the unique one in your group of friends. Or simply stick your choice of tiles to those stair risers for a striking visual effect.
However, if you are planning to paint over raw wood or concrete steps, make sure to use a primer before applying any paint. And use painter’s tape (which is usually blue) to mask off the areas before you start painting.
homify hint: Living in a rental but want your steps to make a statement? Opt for heavy-duty wall decals that can be removed at a later time.
If you deem your stairs perfect as is, but still want to add an element of colour, then why not tackle the banister? Painting each single banister a different colour makes a very vivid statement, especially if your steps are a white or neutral colour.
homify hint: Scared your staircase will look too childish? Boost your balusters by painting them in graduating tones. The key is to stick to a single hue (such as blue), and then colouring the next one in a lighter/darker tone. This will ensure a colourful element that will still look very grown-up.