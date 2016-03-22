Your staircase is not just your link between floors A and B – it is part of your home décor. And, like your scatter cushions, window treatment and wall art, that staircase also has various ways of getting beautified.

Don’t think that your staircase is limited to neutral toned steps and wooden-coated railings (or whatever your staircase looks like). With some creative thinking, your staircase can become the focal point of the room, and is sure to draw some positive reactions from friends and guests.

From painting and rugs to patterns and rope, homify has gathered some fabulous ideas to take your staircase to the next level…