Some people might have summerhouses, garden sheds or even occasional gazebos, but this family went all out for something a little different. Clearly huge fans of al fresco dining, socialising with food and all things unusual, this wonderful wooden barbecue hut, from Arctic Cabins, really puts the 'ah' in ah-mazing!
This cabin seats 15, sleeps 2-3 and is handmade in the UK from the best sustainable Arctic pine. It has three double glazed, secure, opening windows and a double glazed secure door fitted with a mortice lock. It also has a central BBQ grill with a table fitted around it.
Admit it, you're intrigued. So you should be! Far from an ordinary and everyday addition to a garden, we have fallen in love with this ultimate glamping location and want one for our own outdoor space!
Wow! Doesn't this just look like something from a fairytale? No, you won't find any Hobbits in here but it certainly has an otherwordly charm that we find impossible to resist. So much more than a shed or a summerhouse, this is a unique and interesting building that we want to know more about.
With a fabulous flue jutting out of the top, even if you didn't know the intended function for this little hidey hole, you would soon be able to guess that warm, happy socialising opportunities lie within. It makes you want to run out for some marshmallows doesn't it?
You couldn't very well install a beautiful little cabin like this one without thinking about how it would work in your wider garden, could you? Just imagine what a waste it would be to build something as adorable and eye-catching as this barbecue hut, only to have a totally underwhelming garden surrounding it.
We love the little paved pathway that neatly leads visitors around to the front door of the sweet hut, while a pretty wooden bird feeder ties in with the wealth of natural wood on show too. A perfectly landscaped spot is the ideal location for something as beautifully made as this hut, so we think they are a match made in heaven.
There was absolutely no chance of the interior of this wonderfully thought out little secret hideaway being any less adorable, charming and impressive than the exterior but what a relief to see that our expectations have actually been surpassed in one easy swoop.
Instead of a standard shed feel, what we have here is a wonderfully Scandinavian lodge vibe, complete with animal hide rugs and throws, lashings of pale creamy wood and seating for everyone. To know that people can actually sleep in here makes it more than just an eating spot, it's glamping at its best!
For any barbecue aficionados out there, this must surely be one of those bucket list items to own one day. All the fun and flavour of a traditional, authentic grill but with the convenience and guaranteed all year round usability of a kitchen cooker.
We love this grill, which has space for place settings, as well as condiments and cooking apparatus, as it really encourages everyone to hunker down and gather round for some communal eating. This might actually be so gorgeous that it replaces the traditional barbecue.
With space for up to 15 people to be seated for eating and with enough room for overnight guests, this amazing little lodge keeps on surprising us with its capacity to fulfil the needs of happy campers. From here, we can now see that bags or. in this case, boxes, of storage is also on offer.
With hand-crafted boxes that match the interior of the cabin sliding effortlessly underneath the bench seating, it would be easy to store all manner of items that don't need refrigerating, such as salt and pepper, while also hiding away cooking accessories, such as tongs and skewers. You could empty your kitchen!
Naturally, no keen outdoor chef would want to scrimp on the fine details so we love that the owners of this particular cabin have gone all out for appropriately styled accessories and additions. Charming little condiment holders make for wonderful conversation pieces, while the matchbox container looks so cute! Ahem, we mean rugged, manly and woodsman-like. Honest, we do!
This is a beautiful project that seeks to offer camping, eating and the great outdoors but on a more comfortable level and we are utterly bowled over by it.
