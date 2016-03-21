Some people might have summerhouses, garden sheds or even occasional gazebos, but this family went all out for something a little different. Clearly huge fans of al fresco dining, socialising with food and all things unusual, this wonderful wooden barbecue hut, from Arctic Cabins, really puts the 'ah' in ah-mazing!

This cabin seats 15, sleeps 2-3 and is handmade in the UK from the best sustainable Arctic pine. It has three double glazed, secure, opening windows and a double glazed secure door fitted with a mortice lock. It also has a central BBQ grill with a table fitted around it.

Admit it, you're intrigued. So you should be! Far from an ordinary and everyday addition to a garden, we have fallen in love with this ultimate glamping location and want one for our own outdoor space!