Don't repeat the interior design mistakes of others

It's all very well talking about what is trendy and fashionable right now but would you know what decorating clangers you should actively try to avoid? We think that knowing what not to do is just as important as staying current so we have put together our list of ultimate decorating don'ts for you!
Don't feel bad if you've done any of these as we all have! That's how we know there could be better styles and techniques out there for you. Chalk it up to inexperience and set your sights on new, better ideas that will help you avoid making any more interior design mistakes!
If you love looking for design inspiration we bet you are a regular peruser of magazines and fantastic websites, like this one! The only thing is, you need to remember that rooms have been set up specifically for pictures and that might not be how they actually look when they are lived in.
We adore this gorgeous living room, from deinShrank, but there wouldn't actually be all those books, multiple plants, a coffee table, rug and lots of seating, as well as a desk. This is a staged spot to show off some of the best features so try not to feel like you have to put all your items in one room.
Scale and proportion. These are the things that really make a space come together and while we adore statement furniture, it can lead to some fairly horrendous interior design mistakes. We think the best thing to do, if you can't live without that fabulous orange sofa, is to design your room around it.
You didn't think we were going to suggest that you don't buy the fabulous settee, did you? Heaven forbid! We say buy it but do it knowing that you need to add in some other touches to make it really work and look as fantastic and at home as possible.
You don't need to wallpaper an entire room to make it feel luxe and incredible, especially if you have selected something from a designer. Generally, the more fantastical the design, the more expensive it will be per roll so instead of throwing caution to the wind, think on.
Interior design mistakes can be as simple as blowing an entire room's budget on one facet so don't do that with your wallpaper. Instead, create a feature wall thereby using less and saving more money for the rest of the space. How's that for a genius idea?
When you are decorating your home and trying to avoid any interior design mistakes, it can be staggeringly easy to forget what climate you actually live in. You might think that's a strange thing to take into account but it's not, especially when it can affect the materials you choose.
Always be aware of if you will need flooring that feels cool underfoot in summer, if your glazing needs to be extra thick for harsh winters or what kind of lighting will work best for you. Remember, your house has an exterior and an interior and they need to work together.
Isn't this a lovely bedroom? The colours and mismatched patterns work so well together to create a fantastically ethnic and eye-catching room and it's refreshing as so many of us make the mistake of trying to match too many different elements, colour-wise. It's ok to be different!
Rich jewel tones, heavy patterns, bright white and even classic lamps might not necessarily all go together on paper but they look utterly phenomenal in person. A style risk can feel like a bold move and while you might be worried about making some interior design mistakes, what can't be rectified with a little paint?
It's the easiest thing in the world: finding one shop that you like items in and simply buying every piece of furniture from there. While you might think that this will lead to a more cohesive home, what you're actually running the risk of is making everything too 'samey'.
It's far more fun to mix up your eras a little, as well as your patterns and colours, as this gives some insight into you, your tastes and history. Furniture tells a story so don't let yours say that you made an interior design mistake!
