These are the most hygienic kitchen countertops

Nobody wants a grubby kitchen that is hard to keep clean and fresh and one way to ensure you don't fall into that trap is to make sure that you choose suitably hygienic countertops. We hope you aren't picturing nothing but stark white, self-disinfecting surfaces as that's not what we mean at all.

Certain materials work wonderfully well as a kitchen counter as they are either easy to clean, non-porous or have natural germ-fighting abilities. As an added bonus, many of them look absolutely phenomenal, too. Well, you don't want to totally sacrifice fashion for function, do you? Not when you can enjoy a mixture of the two!