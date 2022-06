5 exotic decorative styles from around the world

Travel broadens the mind. Learning a new culture during the summer can bring us back to reality with a bag full of innovative ideas. Each country has its own colours, customs, rituals and traditions. At each location, the smells and flavours change. At each site, the light is different, as is the music of each language or brightness of every smile.

If you've been lucky enough to travel to the other side of the world this summer, it safe to say everything once you return home seem bland and boring. Maybe it's time to consider a change in the decoration of the house with all the influences we have received from our time abroad, as it's the only way to get back all those little details that we discovered during our vacation. Bits of other cultures and countries that have touched our hearts, can very easily be introduced into our homes. No matter if you lust after exotic Asia, were drunk by the heat of the Caribbean or enjoyed the quiet order of Scandinavia, all of these cultures and styles can become relevant in your home. At homify, we have souvenirs from around the world to create a travelling decor style that makes it far more pleasant to return to our routine lives. Take a look…