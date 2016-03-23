The homify guide to safely demolish walls

Here on homify, we pride ourselves on providing tips and advice on architectural and design works. Some are light-hearted (such as matching your scatter cushions to your drapes), while others involve more elbow grease (like when we coach you on building your own garden pond).

Today’s article tackles a project that is a bit more strenuous – demolishing an interior wall. Most of us have been in that position of needing to get rid of a wall for whatever reason. And a lot of the times we have relied on professionals to deal with the mess, rubble and safety issues.

However, here on homify we laud anybody who wants to get down with a DIY project; so, should you pride yourself on tackling a project hands-on, want to lend a helping hand to your husband or friend, or just want to save some money on your next renovation, then this smashing guide (pun intended) to wall-demolishing safety is definitely aimed at you!