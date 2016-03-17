This 86m2 House Will Steal Your Heart

This could be the most unique project we've had the privilege of hosting here on homify. You'll soon be amazed by the organic way it was all conceived and how creativity was able to flourish.

The 'Sensations Project' was conceived as early as 1992 by artist George Hardy who proposal to create a cultural hotel in Serra do Cipo, Brazil. By inviting some of Brazil's best artists and architects, he envisioned everyone working together towards a shared vision.

The cultural hotel was to be 12 accommodation units that would each be designed by a different person. Though they all shared the common vision, each unit would be designed from an individual interpretation of the vision.

We gain insight thanks to the amazing photography by Marcilio Gazzinelli.