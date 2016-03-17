This 86m2 House Will Steal Your Heart

This could be the most unique project we've had the privilege of hosting here on homify. You'll soon be amazed by the organic way it was all conceived and how creativity was able to flourish.
The 'Sensations Project' was conceived as early as 1992 by artist George Hardy who proposal to create a cultural hotel in Serra do Cipo, Brazil. By inviting some of Brazil's best artists and architects, he envisioned everyone working together towards a shared vision.
The cultural hotel was to be 12 accommodation units that would each be designed by a different person. Though they all shared the common vision, each unit would be designed from an individual interpretation of the vision.
We gain insight thanks to the amazing photography by Marcilio Gazzinelli.
The accommodation unit we're to explore today was proposed by two local designers João Diniz and Jorge dos Anjos. They shared an approach for the unit to be built organically after being inspired by the tropical landscape the plot was set amongst. By raising ideas of shelter and how people interact within their landscape, the two designers began to develop their concept.
Pictured is the full view of the unit from the rear perspective. Set on a sloping and elevated position within a clearing, the unit stands out for its unique mix of materials and quirky form.
Interestingly, way the home is shaped and organised bears similarities to the way local tribes would design their huts and dwellings. Take note of the engraved patterns on the side wall, which too shares a cultural origin.
Once inside we notice straight away how bright and spacious the unit is thanks to the high ceilings, unrestricted plan and the choice of a muted colour scheme base. Visitors can embrace the natural and positive aura that the unit promotes through the natural materials that bring a genuine tropical style.
The flooring is not only a beautiful asset to the unit but is particularly special considering it was locally sourced. We are also big fans of the house plants and vases of flowers that are carefully placed within the space.
The ground level was designed to be focused around a communal hub and to be shared as an extension of the outside garden, which could be easily accessed via open glass doors. This communal hub is seen as a multifunctional space where visitors can undertake activities as they please.
We see the kitchen, a small dining table and lounge area all within close proximity to each other while sharing a consistent organic décor that's filled with hand-crafted and natural furnishings and accessories. Of special note is the wonderful couch and armchair combination that was made using reclaimed materials.
Despite the 'Sensations Project' concept beginning in 1992, this unit was completed a fair time later towards the end of 1999. Although the unit is close to being two decades old, the design doesn't feel at all dated. In fact, the design still resonates with much of modern home design. We can see the ideas of an open layout, organic materials and a strong connection to the outdoors being the key to this project's success in our eyes.
Interestingly, the designers of this unit, and the broader team as a whole, received many national and international design awards.
Arguably the best space found within the unit is the bedroom found up the stairs. Though the room is considerable in dimension, the room feels intimate and romantic and is a setting that's to be enjoyed. Providing a border between the bedroom and the stairs is the custom-made cabinet and shelf unit that hosts local crafts and a small collection of books.
With an uninterrupted finish, the bedroom links directly onto a private balcony. This shared space is perfect for observing the beauty of the surrounding nature, which includes a fresh water lake not too far away.
To tour a home that shares a similar vision, check out: The Home Standing Tall with the Trees.