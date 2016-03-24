​Hot tips for your home heating

Let’s face it: winter is cold, and it’s impractical to spend those chilly months wrapped in blankets, staying in our homes and not moving at all to keep warm. Generating heat is, unfortunately, a necessity. However, before we delve into the different types of heat (and some not-so-pleasant facts about their costs), let’s review some DIY ways of retaining warmth inside our homes.

• Let the sun in. Even on cold days, the sun is still quite warm – so make use of it! Before you leave your house, open up those curtains where you know some sunshine will enter your house for a good part of the day.

• Close those curtains at night. Once the sun sets, close your drapes to stop that heat from escaping. If you live in a particularly cold area, consider getting insulated curtains for winter use, which will prevent some of that nice heat escaping.

• We really don’t mean to put out the passion on your romantic evening in front of the fire. And although a fireplace generates fantastic heat for that particular room, it is quite inefficient for the rest of your house. While all that heat is being exhausted up through the fireplace, cold air is being pulled into the rest of the house (called the stack effect – feel free to look it up). If you have to have a fire with that red wine, use a glass front for your fireplace, which keeps some of that heated air in your home from escaping up the chimney once the flames have gone out.

• Move your furniture away from the vents. Double check that one of your couches or bookcases isn't inadvertently blocking a vent, and move them somewhere else (at least for the winter).