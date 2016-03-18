Stunning container home ideas

People have always been extremely adaptable, especially when it comes to finding shelter. Just like the diversity of people in the UK, the place that each of us Brits call home can be very different. The British home can range from the quaint row-house, a barge floating along a canal or even the stately home situated on a sprawling acreage.

A more modern concept to find its footing in the UK housing market is the container home. No longer a concept for the eccentric or the sightly wacky, living in a container home has been embraced by the broader community as a legitimate alternative for home ownership.

Though a container home isn't to everyone's taste, don't rule them out before reading this Ideabook!