Stunning container home ideas

People have always been extremely adaptable, especially when it comes to finding shelter. Just like the diversity of people in the UK, the place that each of us Brits call home can be very different. The British home can range from the quaint row-house, a barge floating along a canal or even the stately home situated on a sprawling acreage.
A more modern concept to find its footing in the UK housing market is the container home. No longer a concept for the eccentric or the sightly wacky, living in a container home has been embraced by the broader community as a legitimate alternative for home ownership.
Though a container home isn't to everyone's taste, don't rule them out before reading this Ideabook!
This Ideabook focuses on a project from Germany where a man named Stefan Brandt came up with the idea of a Pocket Container Home. He imagined that this home would be completely self-sufficient within the dimensions of a standard shipping container.
After some significant alterations the exterior shell was re-worked to include windows and glass doors. The metal shell wasn't completely removed to make way for the transparent elements; rather the metal cuttings were attached to an automatised pulley system, which can be seen in the corresponding image.
A considerable timber deck was created alongside the shell of the container and could be used as a small gathering space.
Container homes are built to last since they're made from high-strength steel, making them extremely durable and resistant to the elements. Despite being made from such a strong material, most would assume that it would be difficult to alter a container but it is surprisingly simple with the right know-how.
Fortunately, the steel can be cut and removed in a variety of methods and still retain its structural integrity, meaning openings can be made without too much restriction.
This example shows the freedom that those altering a shipping container can enjoy. They can fully customise their design to create something that's unique to their vision.
Before we enter the Pocket Container Home, here is the floor plan. From the image we can see that all the essentials of the home are present, including a place for rest, cooking and washing.
Though small in dimensions (only 15 square metres) the space looks to have been organised in the most optimal way. We can see that significant amount of floor space was added by the decking, too.
The internal setting looks and feels incredibly bright and open, defying its small dimensions. The prominence of timber cladding provides a light and natural frame for the interior decoration. In the rear of the image we spot the shower unit that is encased by glass.
A minimal amount of furniture has been placed inside to ensure that the space doesn't feel cramped and many of the items are multifunctional. We can see that the bed has been folded up to be a seating option during the daytime.
Movement is also made easy for those wishing to venture to the deck thanks to the glass doors.
It may look a little too perfect but don't let the attractive interiors fool you! This is a fully functioning home that has everything needed to live comfortably, including electrical circuits, a heating system and insulation.
All in all, a Pocket Container Home might not be ideal for most but it is a genuine alternative for those searching for a more affordable housing option. With the cost of housing increasing we're noticing people of all age groups and demographics embracing these types of homes. You can even buy a shipping container for as cheap as two thousand pounds and do it yourself!
