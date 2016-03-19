The Home Where Good Design Rules

A modern house shouldn't be designed with just looks in mind but should also be designed to be as sustainable as possible. On homify we've discovered many projects where inspiring ideas and strategies relating to sustainability have been implemented by creative homeowners and their experts.

This particular project was designed with a vision of good design and high energy efficiency. Many different aspects of the home's design was considered for its energy use, starting with an ecological construction and the designing of a highly-efficient building envelope. Furthermore, the house has a modern air, water and heat pumps with integrated ventilation system and underfloor heating for a healthy and pleasant climate in the interior.

