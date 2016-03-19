The Home Where Good Design Rules

A modern house shouldn't be designed with just looks in mind but should also be designed to be as sustainable as possible. On homify we've discovered many projects where inspiring ideas and strategies relating to sustainability have been implemented by creative homeowners and their experts.
This particular project was designed with a vision of good design and high energy efficiency. Many different aspects of the home's design was considered for its energy use, starting with an ecological construction and the designing of a highly-efficient building envelope. Furthermore, the house has a modern air, water and heat pumps with integrated ventilation system and underfloor heating for a healthy and pleasant climate in the interior.
Already at first glance we are impressed by the stylish and modern exterior of the home. Rising across two levels, the home's white render helps the building stand out besides its neighbours. The impact of the white enhances the modern design of the structure while contrast is provided by certain details that have been coated in black.
Placed on the roof of the main building and garage are solar panels, which meet the energy needs of those living inside. Also concealed from view are massive rainwater tanks that are filled via the catchment from the drainpipes.
An outdoor seating area on the decking is a popular spot for the owners during the warmer months. BBQs and social events are a regular occurrence here with the whole house opening up to create one large space thanks to the sliding doors.
Even if the weather turns bad there is no need for anyone to move inside since they remain under the protection of the shading. Out of sight is a sprawling garden that features well-trimmed turf lawn and manicured flower beds.
The interior designers from Weberhaus were clearly on the look out for a statement piece for the dining area and they found one with the stunning hanging light. Not only does the light look the part in this modern décor but it also can be adjusted according to the desired mood of those dining. The dining table has been set in preparation for a full dining experience with contemporary crockery set out and the wine glasses already poured.
In the kitchen the guests can sit on one of the stools lined along the kitchen counters so that conversations can continue while those are preparing the food. Fantastic meals can be prepared in this kitchen thanks in part to top appliances, which are the best modern tech conveniences. And on another plus side, they are all high energy rated!
Continuing our tour further inside we find a lounge area that looks like the perfect place for the family to gather around in the evening. There is no shortage of seating with two extra long leather sofas angled in a L-shape. The space is conductive for conversation and we can envision the space being used for post-dinner drinks when there are guests around.
Illuminating the space during these evenings is a diversity of lighting with some hidden from sight and others being features of the room, such as the tall lamp behind the sofa.
The personalised wardrobe in the master bedroom provides more than enough space for both partner's clothes and accessories to be stored away attractively. See how the full height of the wardrobe space has been used and coordinated with various styles of storage options.
Elsewhere, silky satin sheets were chosen for a stylish look that most would associate with a high-end hotel suite. Pairing wonderfully with the darker tones of the sheets are the flowing curtains, which can be pulled across to provide privacy for those in need of rest in the evening.
The home's most luxurious feature is found within the en suite bathroom. Just look at the size of that bathtub! It is THE centrepiece of the bathroom with the amazing design placed in a position to be embraced as a work of art. We also see that the tub lines up so that anyone enjoying a soak can embrace the views on offer outside.
However, most importantly, those having a bath can do so safe in the knowledge that the water they are using was heated in a sustainable way.
