This Villa Will Melt Your Heart

This Italian villa located in natural and peaceful countryside is not only desirable for its stunning location but also for its high quality architectural features and rustic style decoration. Professionals Andrea Fabrizi have done a fantastic job of restoring the villa to its former best while also introducing modern conveniences that the owner had desired.
To improve the relationship between the building and its surroundings, the stone façade was repaired and a minor extension was added at the rear to allow for a stronger communication between the landscape and the interior of the house. In addition to these changes, a magnificent swimming pool and adjacent outdoor entertaining area was built for some added luxury.
Overall, the final result is spectacular and must be seen!
To find the villa one must travel through the winding narrow lanes of the Puglia countryside. After arriving, the beautifully landscaped garden and impressive façade are the first thing you'll notice. The stone façade retains its traditional character, following the careful restoration of each individual stone block.
The prominence of stone for the main building and the new driveway provides a strong visual connection and roots the buildings within its landscape.
The villa blends in harmoniously within the lush landscape—something that can really be appreciated when looking at the home from a distance. This is a working villa where one will find a fruitful vineyard, orchards of fruit trees, as well as rows of olive trees that bring an abundance of produce to those living here.
Here is the swimming pool and entertaining area that we mentioned earlier.
Formed amongst the stone outbuilding, the pool area is the owner's private oasis that is hidden away from the rest of the world. It's a fantastic gathering point where the extended family can gather to have fun splashing around in the crystal clear waters. The pool is a great asset to have, especially in summer when the weather can be scorching hot.
Once inside we're struck by the imaginative rustic décor. It is a perfect arrangement of natural materials with stone walls, huge wooden beams and terracotta tiling underfoot, which all combine magically together. There's so much to appreciate here with the different furniture items representative of many design styles.
To the rear of the photo on the ground level is an informal seating area that offers a quiet spot for special activities, such as reading or drawing. It's an inclusive setting filled with vintage furniture sourced to provide the space with nostalgic appeal.
Boasting elegant high ceilings, the seating area is a large space that promotes a natural sense of comfort. The entire room is so bright thanks to the natural light that enters from the openings throughout.
A white scheme enhances the brightness of the room, with all available light bouncing off its surfaces. The timber beams above provides a warm, natural appearance and balances wonderfully against its white backdrop.
A main bedroom is found on the open landing above the living areas. Vintage style furniture take centre stage in this room with a wooden table and two chairs drawing the attention thanks to their timeless design.
A library has been created with the building of a new bookcase on the side wall. The many books hosted on the shelves not only provide the owners with an almost endless supply of literature but they also help to bring a variety of different colours to the space.
