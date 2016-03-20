This Villa Will Melt Your Heart

This Italian villa located in natural and peaceful countryside is not only desirable for its stunning location but also for its high quality architectural features and rustic style decoration. Professionals Andrea Fabrizi have done a fantastic job of restoring the villa to its former best while also introducing modern conveniences that the owner had desired.

To improve the relationship between the building and its surroundings, the stone façade was repaired and a minor extension was added at the rear to allow for a stronger communication between the landscape and the interior of the house. In addition to these changes, a magnificent swimming pool and adjacent outdoor entertaining area was built for some added luxury.

Overall, the final result is spectacular and must be seen!