Dated family home gets modern!

Living large in London is only a dream for most people as land and property comes at such a premium that you almost have to make do do with what you have. It's always fantastic to come across some homeowners with a little more vision though, as they not only inspire the rest of us, they also set the bar for what can be achieved.
The experts architects at VCDesign were called in to offer a little hope and happiness to a family home in London and what they've accomplished is wonderful. Gone is a small, dated addition and in its place now stands a monument to fabulous design, modern living and spacious luxury.
Let's take a look and see if you love what has been built!
On a basic level we really don't think there is anything wrong with this gorgeous family end terrace in London. It looks to be a decent size, has a handy little extension on the back and would probably be able to cater to most needs that a standard family would have, but what if that family needed wide open space, somewhere to put modernist furniture and a more contemporary style?
While this is a perfectly nice home as it stands, the owners wanted to know if there could be potential for anything a little better and there was… in spades!
Now that we see the new extension we can really admit that the former incarnation fell very short of the mark. Far from just being another 'bolt on' extra touch, this is an extension that necessitated a full refurbishment of the ground-floor in order to amalgamate the areas together into one amazing open-plan space.
Though a small amount of garden has been sacrificed to make room for this super home improvement, we think it's more than worth it. The modern styling looks great against the existing house, offering a fabulous contrast and really drives it home that this is a house that has been improved for the better.
Is this an unusual kitchen? For the era it was installed in, not at all, but with larger, more open and social kitchens now being very much the fashion, this looks unbelievably dated. While it might still offer good functionality and storage, this is not a design that has stood the test of time.
Almost small and awkwardly shaped enough to be considered a galley kitchen, this space doesn't lend itself to a busy household and the varnished wood, brown tiles and tiled worktop all make a big statement, of a terrible kind! We can see why this was something that the owners were keen to replace.
Now this is a kitchen we can get on board with! Large, easy to navigate, light, airy and not a brown tile in sight. This is a space that has been specifically designed for a busy household, where people like to mill around, talking to each other while taking on the task of cooking.
The use of white here really lends itself to keeping the refurbishment feeling bright and spacious and more than that, it looks sparkling clean, too. What a treat it must have been to cook in here after years of suffering in the former, small kitchen.
The problem with period terrace houses is that the rooms are often divided up into such a way that nothing feels truly functional. Here we see a lovely bay window room being used as a makeshift dining spot and it simply doesn't work, does it?
While there is enough room to comfortably house a table here, the décor is lacklustre to say the least, making this a drab and uninspiring spot for hosting dinner parties. The room actually feels unwelcoming, like it knows it shouldn't be used for this.
Now here is a dining and socialising spot that befits such a lovely house. By opening up the ground-floor to be included into the new extension layout, this vast arena for spacious living really comes into its own. The dining area is perfectly adjacent to the kitchen, making for easy transitions, while a comfortable lounge area has been created for post-food relaxation.
Everything about this extension feels as though it was designed to inspire and support a more luxurious way of living, a slower pace of life and a penchant for fine details. The build quality is superb and has transformed this formerly drab ground floor space, which now perfectly complements the vibrant, funky furniture. Gorgeous!
