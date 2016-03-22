Dated family home gets modern!

Living large in London is only a dream for most people as land and property comes at such a premium that you almost have to make do do with what you have. It's always fantastic to come across some homeowners with a little more vision though, as they not only inspire the rest of us, they also set the bar for what can be achieved.

The experts architects at VCDesign were called in to offer a little hope and happiness to a family home in London and what they've accomplished is wonderful. Gone is a small, dated addition and in its place now stands a monument to fabulous design, modern living and spacious luxury.

Let's take a look and see if you love what has been built!