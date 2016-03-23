Consider these basics before installing a skylight

When extra light and some fresh air is the order of the day but your house doesn't naturally lend itself to adding too many more windows, what can you do? For a cost effective solution we think that skylights are hard to beat but there are a lot of questions to be answered before you take the plunge.

Are you sure it will work in your house? What are the potential disadvantages and what style will work best? These are all valid queries so we thought we should write you a checklist of things to consider before you really go for it and hire a contractor.