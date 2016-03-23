Plants that will give your garden pizazz

Gardens are a wonderful thing but do you know what to do with yours? One of the easiest and quickest ways to transform an outdoor space is by selecting some fantastic plants to really brighten up the space, but do you know your chrysanthemums from your carnations?
We have put together a shortlist of what we think are some of the best garden plants out there so why not take a look, make some notes and get down to your nearest garden centre? You could have a blossoming outdoor extravaganza by tomorrow!
Hydrangea will always have a special place in our hearts as it is one of those garden plants that takes no looking after and grows wonderfully. It's all about low maintenance for us! It grows as a large, full bush with beautiful blooms shooting out from every angle and it's up to you what colour you go for. We always love the blue one ourselves.
This lovely scene, courtesy of Riesop, shows a mature white hydrangea that is adding some gorgeous neutral colour into an otherwise green oasis of calm. Beautiful!
A must have for any outdoor space in the UK, perennials is the collective term for a group of very hardy little garden plants that can stand tough against inclement weather and unfriendly temperatures. The great thing about these little soldiers of the garden world is that they will generally flourish anywhere so, whatever style of garden you have, they will most likely be able to make it work.
Despite being such tough little cookies, perennials come in a wide variety of pretty colours and delicate styles, so don't think you will have to buy unattractive blooms just to make sure they won't die!
For the gardener that wants a stunning garden but doesn't want to be spending their entire lives trimming, pruning and shaping, shrubs are a fantastic investment. Hardy like perennials, they often grow close to the ground and offer great coverage that will prevent too many weeds becoming a problem. They also look excellent when paired with shingle or bark chips.
We love hedge shrubs as they can be expertly trimmed into wonderful topiary and fun shapes but if low maintenance is your thing, grow them in and leave the actual shaping to the experts.
A time honoured classic that isn't only reserved for English country gardens, we think roses have a real elegance that can't be disputed. Available in a myriad of different colours and varieties, there will be something to suit all tastes.
As garden plants go, roses really are up there with the best and most popular but be warned that they are not as easy to care for as you may think. They need regular pruning and care in order to look their best so make friends with some secateurs!
For a totally tropical taste in your garden, take inspiration from warmer shores and consider planting some wonderful hibiscus blooms. The vibrant flowers themselves are usually a heady mix of zesty pinks and reds, all offset against the rich green leaves and it's not hard to see why so many fashion prints have been created in their honour.
If you are a fan of al fresco dining, we absolutely recommend hibiscus as one of your garden plants; just imagine the luau's you could have.
If you have some tall walls in your garden and you don't know how to soften them up a little, try thinking about planting some gorgeous climbing flowers.
There are countless varieties that love to live on and in walls and thrive in the nooks and crannies they offer. Not all garden plants need endless sunshine, lots of space and the perfect amount of moisture, you know. Some are made of sterner stuff and could be perfect for your outdoor area.
