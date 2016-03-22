Windows are the eyes to your home's soul

Don't worry, we know you probably think we have gone a little loopy if we are taking an anthropomorphic view of houses but if you really think about it, windows would be the eyes of your home, wouldn't they? They give you, as the homeowner, a view out into the wider world and to the outside observer, they offer a little glimpse of what could be inside. You see? It makes sense!

Choosing the right windows for your home needn't be a tricky or laborious decision if you take a few things into account, such as your taste, the style of your home and when it was built. We thought we could help with this by showing you a few of our all time favourite window styles and seeing which you think would look best in your house, but don't forget that if you live in a listed property, you will be restricted as to what you can and can't install.