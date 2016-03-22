Windows are the eyes to your home's soul

Don't worry, we know you probably think we have gone a little loopy if we are taking an anthropomorphic view of houses but if you really think about it, windows would be the eyes of your home, wouldn't they? They give you, as the homeowner, a view out into the wider world and to the outside observer, they offer a little glimpse of what could be inside. You see? It makes sense!
Choosing the right windows for your home needn't be a tricky or laborious decision if you take a few things into account, such as your taste, the style of your home and when it was built. We thought we could help with this by showing you a few of our all time favourite window styles and seeing which you think would look best in your house, but don't forget that if you live in a listed property, you will be restricted as to what you can and can't install.
Technically, the name would suggest that these are doors not windows and although we have to agree, the sheer amount of glazing in them, we think, makes them wonderful window alternatives. Did we wriggle successfully out of that one? Phew!
Normally offering fantastic views out into the garden, French doors are terrifically elegant and bring a real classic style into play. We know that might not be to everyone's taste but we think they are hard to beat, especially when they look as gorgeous as these ones used by LMB Loft Conversions.
A wonderfully traditional incarnation of window styles, casements have stood the test of time to be offered in new, eco-friendly and highly insulating materials. Whereas once they may have only been available in wood, they are now offered in every colour and material imaginable.
With their hinged sides, casement windows make for easy ventilation and, when finished in a plastic material, are great for ensuring that older properties can be as energy efficient as some of their newer cousins. You get all the benefit of modern efficiency but with classic styling. Perfect!
Window styles don't get much more elegant and recognisable than sash. Just take a wander down any stunning terrace street and you'll see beautiful hung windows as far as the eye can see and we think they are gorgeous. What a lovely heritage touch for any home.
You might be thinking that you love the style of sash windows but want a little more heat retaining potential and this is no problem. Following a revival in popularity a few years ago, they are now easily available in double or triple glazed varieties. How's that for staying current?
For those of you fortunate enough to be living in a loft apartment or a converted industrial building, we think hopper window styles are most definitely the way to go. They hang on to a little of the original styling while adding a new level of practical and safe functionality.
Perfect for being fit into awkward or bespoke cavities, hopper windows are as safe as they are stunning thanks to the unique way in which the handles twist and allow the panes to tilt, making them ideal for a family home that has young children in it.
What can be nicer than creating an incredible living room, all focused around a beautiful bay or bow window? While the aesthetics are undeniably lovely, the fact that window styles of this nature effectively give you extra space is fantastic, too.
With normal, flat fronted styles you may not have room for a cheeky extra sofa or perhaps a luxurious chaise, but with a bay front there is all the space you need. While we know it's only March, we love thinking about Christmas all year round so just imagine how great your tree would look in there, too!
Contemporary chic is never complete without the right window styles in place. If you have built a home that is a cacophony of brushed metal, shiny surfaces and large, open plan living space, we don't think casements will be for you, but how about some futuristic looking sliding windows? Ideal for this kitchen, we think the sliders here look modern, pared back and so at home. They really add to the existing aesthetic and make ventilation a breeze.
