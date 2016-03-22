Chemical-free oven cleaning can be done

Not everyone likes to take the chemical cleaning route so if you are a little more eco-friendly at heart, you might be interested to know that you can extend it to cleaning, even your oven! We know you're sceptical but believe us, there are items in your pantry that will enable you to get a sparkling finish without any of the toxic gases that regular products will expose you to.
We think you'll be shocked to find out which of your store cupboard essentials have another purpose, so take a look at our suggestions and see if you can enjoy an easier and greener cleaning regime.
Yes, you read that correctly. Salt is a fantastic cleaning agent, especially as it is granular and can have an exfoliating property. A gentle on surfaces but tough on dirt alternative to regular chemical products, salt is a cheap and cheerful solution to your grime problems.
Imagine that you have fitted a beautiful new kitchen, such as this one used by Architect Your Home. You'll want to stay on top of the cleaning to prevent it from building up, but you might also be a little cautious with cleaning products in case they damage your surfaces and oven. You'll have no worries like that with salt, which simply needs a little water to help it swill around and scrub off the dirt. Et voila. A clean oven with no damage!
The acidity of lemon juice makes it an ideal cleaning product and there is no getting away from how fresh it will leave your room smelling either. For a truly clean oven we recommend that you give it a final wipe over with some fresh lemon juice as that will prevent any mould build up or other nasties.
To maintain your kitchen metal work, lemon juice is a great polish alternative, making easy work of cutting through grime to leave all your silver sparkling and looking brand new. If you don't have fresh lemon juice to hand, bottled is fine too. Easy peasy, lemon squeezy!
Similar to lemon juice, the acidity of vinegar makes it a great cleaning product and it has naturally anti-bacterial qualities, too. Did you know, for example, that in the fight against mildew and mould, regular household vinegar will be more effective than most specific cleaning products? It will, as it kills the spores.
For a clean oven that looks and smells fresh as a daisy, vinegar is a great item to have on hand. If you've ever wondered how you can clean the glass in your oven door, a scrunched up piece of newspaper with vinegar sprinkled on will make it super simple. Just rub and behold your good as new pane!
For tough stains in the kitchen you sometimes need to call in a little high school chemistry. Don't fret; we're not going to make you blow up the whole room, we simply want you to think about materials that you can combine to create a supercharged cleaning product.
Vinegar mixed with bicarbonate of soda will form a fizzy paste that will be highly effective in lifting ground-on grease and spills. If you really do want to get a clean oven that even your mother-in-law will accept, mix up a thick paste and smear it around the inside of your oven. Leave for at least half and hour then wipe away. Simple, effective and cheap!
Not only for putting on your chips, salt and vinegar is a potent combination in the fight for a really clean oven. While the acidity in the vinegar cuts through grease and grime, the grainy salt will help to rub away tough, dried-on stains.
If you find that one application isn't doing the trick, try soaking tough marks in a salty vinegar mixture for a couple of hours and come back to it. It should have broken down enough to simply wipe away with a clean cloth. Don't forget to use table salt though as the grains are small enough to not cause damage but still be abrasive.
If all these natural remedies for a clean oven sound good but leave you worried about germs, there is a whole host of amazing cleaning products out there that are specifically designed for eco-friendly homes and greener ambitions.
They will all be gentle on skin, created from natural products where possible and will have a much less direct impact on the environment. Even better still is that many companies that make such products actually give charitable donations from their profits too. A clean oven and a clear conscience all in one!
