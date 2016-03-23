London White House Beauty: Ideas and tips

Known as the 'Ice White Home', for reasons that will become very obvious shortly, this intensely luxurious house, found in London, is unique. While the exterior is delightfully charming and aesthetically attractive, it's the interior that really makes this home pop and sparkle so don't say we didn't prepare you.

Quirke McNamara are expert interior architects and what they have crafted from the relatively normal looking house seen here is mind-blowing. Luxury on luxury, with amazing finishes, unusual lighting and sumptuous materials all keep you on your toes throughout the whole tour.

Let's take a closer look!