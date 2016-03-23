London White House Beauty: Ideas and tips

Known as the 'Ice White Home', for reasons that will become very obvious shortly, this intensely luxurious house, found in London, is unique. While the exterior is delightfully charming and aesthetically attractive, it's the interior that really makes this home pop and sparkle so don't say we didn't prepare you.
Quirke McNamara are expert interior architects and what they have crafted from the relatively normal looking house seen here is mind-blowing. Luxury on luxury, with amazing finishes, unusual lighting and sumptuous materials all keep you on your toes throughout the whole tour.
Let's take a closer look!
Let's be honest and just accept that this is not an ugly house by any stretch of the imagination. While it is demonstrably a new build, we think that the partial cladding and interesting roofline come together to give an image of a home with some personality and character.
A phenomenal size, especially as this is a London property, this house offers bags of interior design potential but we don't believe the exterior gives you any clues as to what has been completed. If we are wrong, feel free to let us know, but we really think what's coming will be a big surprise!
While we bet you were thinking the interior of this house might be contemporary, we think there is a good chance that this is still coming as a bit of a shock. The name of the house itself suddenly starts to make a whole lot more sense too, doesn't it?
White-on-white gives this entrance a dramatic look and, thanks to the bespoke staircase that looks like milk being poured down from the heavens, there can be no doubting just what a high end and custom interior project this is.
From the dazzling entrance, we walk into this astounding open-plan kitchen and dining room. Where is everything? Is that seating comfortable and how amazing does the flash of colour in the form of some pop art look? Honestly, we don't know where to begin with this.
With everything perfectly hidden in the bespoke kitchen, the endless white landscape remains unbroken and we just love that unusual seating. This whole spaces feels like something from a sci-fi cult film but then the artwork adds just enough character to pull it back to extremely chic styling.
And still the white décor keeps on coming but we can't get bored of it. How could we when it looks so classic, chic and understated? This entire house is cohesive to the point of obsession and it's the small finesses that really catch our eye.
Just as with the art in the kitchen, the rug in this bedroom brings a little softness into play, diluting the potential for a sterile, impersonal vibe. What you're left with is a simply decorated but elegant room that oozes calm and beauty. We feel refreshed just looking at the bed linen!
Not everyone is a fan of adding beautiful touches to unusual spaces but let's be clear about the fact that this is no ordinary house. While the rest of the rooms are emblazoned in a startling white colour scheme, this bathroom crosses over to a much darker palette.
With dramatic lighting, freestanding tub and dark walls, this is the much more brooding element of the house and we love the contrast it offers. While everywhere else is open and bright, can you imagine how wonderful it must be to come in here and just switch off in the dark?
With a kitchen like nothing we have ever seen, a dining room that borders on the divine, bedrooms perfect for purpose and a dramatic bathroom all in place, what else could this house possibly have in it to show you? Oh of course, a black light cinema room! Why didn't we think of that?
A wonderful touch of extravagance, the cuddle chairs and starlight ceiling make this the ultimate in opulent additions and we'd be lying if we didn't admit to wanting one in our homes. What an amazing way to end this tour!
For more outrageously luxurious home inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: The home from another world.