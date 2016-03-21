Quality Family Home for Under £70k

The experts at Casas Cube have designed this prefab home with a floor plan of only 100 square metres. Now 100 square metres might not seem like a lot of space but, thanks to some fantastic home design and well worked décor, the house appears so much larger than it actually is.

Those who call this place home are able to enjoy their setting full of wonderful modern features and finishes, all contained within a moderate floor plan. You'll soon see how the architects created such a fantastic family residence with an interior of masterful orchestration of spatial sequence.

Let's begin checking it out!