Quality Family Home for Under £70k

The experts at Casas Cube have designed this prefab home with a floor plan of only 100 square metres. Now 100 square metres might not seem like a lot of space but, thanks to some fantastic home design and well worked décor, the house appears so much larger than it actually is.
Those who call this place home are able to enjoy their setting full of wonderful modern features and finishes, all contained within a moderate floor plan. You'll soon see how the architects created such a fantastic family residence with an interior of masterful orchestration of spatial sequence.
Let's begin checking it out!
Only recently completed, the prefab home appears as a holistic geometric volume that's formed of modern materials. It's far from being a dominating building, acting somewhat as a natural progression of the site thanks to the gradual shape of the steps and low roof lines.
A covered terrace has been incorporated into the design of the building so that the owners can enjoy the weather from a comfortable position. There's not only a place to sit and enjoy an ice cold drink but also a table for meals with the whole family.
The exterior takes on a lighter look once we move around to the side. With the Spanish sun shining down upon the building, the white infused limestone tiles and large windows brighten our perspective of the home.
Despite the wonderful sunshine enhancing the garden setting, we feel lured into the interiors as a relief from the heat…
You might be thinking that prefab homes such as this all look the same but that isn't the case! Prefab homes can be completely customised to any requirement or taste.
Inside the kitchen of this home you can see that it looks and feels like any home. Sleek, modern finishes define the space with a clear emphasis upon openness and the smart use of space. The handle-less cabinets look great in terms of aesthetics, whilst also providing more than enough storage to house any kitchenware the owner has.
Leading off from the kitchen is a dining area that looks towards the garden so diners can take pleasure in the beauty on display.
The contemporary dining table continues the modern décor established within the home and we can see that it has been paired with comfy upholstery chairs for a classic look.
We enter one of the bedrooms inside the house, where we see the owners have found many ways to create an attractive and balanced décor.
Busting with colour and energy is the yellow sofa, which stands out from the muted scheme of the rest of the space. In a home of such small dimensions, storage was always going to be a high priority for the design and we can see this has been addressed by a very large wardrobe.
Those passing by would have no idea that this home was made entirely within a factory miles away from its current location.
Internally, the prefab sections all fit together perfectly with no indication that they were once separate parts. It just goes to show how advanced this type of home building has become and it wouldn't be surprising if we start seeing more and more of these types of homes being built here in the UK.
