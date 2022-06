For those who love to cook, a great cookbook collection can be almost as important as a great kitchen. But finding place to store your library can be a bit difficult. Often kitchen cabinets are already stuffed full of cooking gadgets. In addition, books are bulky and colourful and simply don't fit into the décor of some kitchens. In the following pictures, we give you some ideas on how and where to place your cookbooks, whether you want them proudly on display or discretely shelved.