Brilliant home for families with kids

This broad and handsome home is the perfect place for raising a family. It is really is a house for the modern family with a huge communal space for gathering around and enjoying each other's company, as well as private rooms where one can enjoy their own space if they wish.
Though purely holistic in its home design, the house coordinates its space for the different family members with domains for the adults and separate places for the little ones.
Those responsible for drawing up the plans and overseeing the build were a talented team, whose interpretation of the modern family home must be seen so, let's begin the tour!
The most noticeable aspect of the exterior façade is the presence of timber. Laid in a horizontal fashion, the timber appears as a beautiful and natural part of the design.
Black and white always makes a good colour combination and we can see how well it is used here with the black window frames looking great surrounded by the white render.
In the tranquil greenery of the Bavarian countryside sits this new family home. By mixing traditional and modern architecture, the architects have created an interesting looking house that stands out from the neighbours.
Kerb appeal is something all good homes should have and we can see that this house certainly isn't lacking in any of that!
The expansiveness of the ground floor is impressive. From our position it's possible to see a dining space and the shimmering kitchen towards the end of the room.
The core value of the layout is in line with the idea that a home should be reduced to its simplest form. This idea allows for those living here the opportunity to carry out their lives with a sense of freedom.
There's an overarching sense of cosiness to the lounge area thanks to the choice of comfy furnishings and playful accessories. Green has proven to be a popular choice in this décor, with the colour being displayed in a number of prominent outlets, including an armchair and the floor rug.
Close and intimate would best describes the arrangement of the dining area. We can see how there's a sense of simplicity to the décor, which aims to embrace the combined form and textures of the chosen finishes and pieces.
We are big fans of the intriguing mix of styles found here, such as the contemporary timber table, curved upholstery chairs and a row of industrial style hanging lights.
The superbly appointed kitchen, with glossy white cabinetry and working benches, is truly spectacular.
We love the choice of materials, which have been chosen to create a warm, yet contemporary atmosphere—the highlight being the gorgeous timber flooring.
Notice how the top-of-the-line appliances and fixtures integrate seamlessly amongst the white scheme.
Elegant and dreamy, the bedroom embodies all the best features that make a bedroom cosy and inviting. The key was to keep the colour palette neutral and subdued with splashes of blue being used as a calming shade.
Bed linen is an important aspect of this bedroom's decoration and we can see a diversity of linen and pillows being hosted on the king size bed that help make bedtime so very special.
Almost equally spectacular in scale as the neighbouring master bedroom is the main bathroom. This bathroom has been impeccably appointed with premium features to ensure that morning wash is one of the highlights of the day.
A floating wash unit with styled ceramic wash basin helps fulfil the modern needs within the space. The chosen floor tiles are designed to be non-slip to ensure that they're safe even when wet.
The final room we're to explore is one of the children's bedrooms upstairs, which is filled to the brim with fun and playful decorative elements. We simply love the pink theme that brings so much energy to the space and can be found throughout.
Overall, this spacious residence offers a perfect setting in which the young family can settle and spend many a year living happily together.
