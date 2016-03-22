Brilliant home for families with kids

This broad and handsome home is the perfect place for raising a family. It is really is a house for the modern family with a huge communal space for gathering around and enjoying each other's company, as well as private rooms where one can enjoy their own space if they wish.

Though purely holistic in its home design, the house coordinates its space for the different family members with domains for the adults and separate places for the little ones.

Those responsible for drawing up the plans and overseeing the build were a talented team, whose interpretation of the modern family home must be seen so, let's begin the tour!