10 gorgeous glass tile ideas

A bathroom is a very well used room in any home. Whether it is our en-suite or a family bathroom that we share with everyone, it deserves to look gorgeous. Glass tiles offer a versatile and affordable option, that can help spruce up any bathroom.
From the glamorous to the the glorious, we have selected a variety of glass tiles that we think look wonderful. They come in many styles from mosaic to block tiles, so no matter what style of bathroom you like, we can guarantee there is a glass tile to go with it.
Brought to us by In Style Direct, we love this bathroom. The two windows offer a lot of light to flow around the entire room. The roll top bath with it's traditional tap, looks indulgent and inviting. The room mixes the traditional with the modern and it works well. The glass tiles above the bath are spectacular. The angles help bounce light all over the room, whilst looking contemporary and stylish. It is a very simple look and almost a work of art in itself.
Mosaics are an old form of art and expression once used for decoration. Modern mosaic glass tiles are such a beautiful option. They come in such a large variety of colours, are easy to install and to maintain. Here we love how they match the decor in this clearly new bathroom. The room still maintains a feeling of an era gone by, but still looks like it has just been created. The tiles shimmer and create a lovely visual texture.
Glass mosaic tiles don't just have to be for decoration. They can be used cleverly in design, like they have been here. In a bathroom with an odd shape it can be difficult to create visually separate spaces if everything is the same colour. This is not the case here. With a step up to the bathing area, the addition of the tiles has created a visual guide that this is a separate space. The tiles match the window and the floor tiles too, which is a clever touch that we appreciate.
Why settle for small glass tiles? A bathroom is a room that we use to preen ourselves and indulge our senses. We like to look at ourselves, this is human nature. This room is lovely and very modern in design. We love the use of these large glass tiles because, they don't only offer reflection and light, they look fabulous too. Between them and the glass shower screen they really help the bathroom feel bigger than it is. They also give a sense of complete indulgence.
This bathroom uses a lot of glass to it's full advantage. Everywhere you look there is some form of glass. The large glass wall that leads to the shower area keeps the room feeling very open, and your eyes just follow the room right through. The glass tiles on the walls go from the floor to the ceiling and shine beautifully. Even though they are slightly dark, it isn't really an issue because of the clear glass in the centre that helps break the room up.
Here we love the amount of glass in the room. The mirror is made of glass and so is the sink! The glass mosaic tiles offer a lovely colour contrast to the clear sink. The tiles have been curved around the plinth that the sink sits on too, giving a real sense of completion and is a good look. We like that the tiles don't just stop, they keep going out of our sight. From floor to ceiling we can see the tiles throughout and how well they reflect the different colours in the room.
Aqua tiles are a perfect choice for a bathroom. This large mirror is an excellent choice for throwing light around this very contemporary bathroom. The straight lines of the sinks match the glass tiles and everything just seems to compliment each other very well. Aqua is a colour that we associate with water and we feel it makes this bathroom feel tranquil and calm.
The beauty of glass, or one of the beauties, is it's reflective qualities. Glass is a great conductor of light and bathrooms need to feel light and spacious. This bathroom is large in size, so can take glass tiles that are darker because it offers space in other ways. This shower cubicle is lovely and the clear class surround lets us see right into it. We can see how well light bounces off of the tiles and they almost look alive with light. Even though they are dark, they manage to look light and shimmery.
As we said above, aqua is a colour we associate with water and this means it is a perfect choice for a bathroom. Another colour we associate with water and the sea is pearl. Pearls conjure up images of wealth, indulgence and beauty. Here in this bathroom, we can see how well the pearl effect works on these glass tiles. You could not achieve this effect with non glass tiles, because they need to bounce light around to work as well as they do. The go beautifully in this room with the distressed unit under the sink.
We love these tiles. The colours they offer seem to be endless when the light reflects off of them. If you like something a little unique, then these are for you. Blues, oranges, pinks and yellows are but a few of the colours we can see. Predominantly blue at first glance, the colours seem to go on and on. They could go in any colour scheme, but they are a beautiful choice of glass tile. And they are certainly something a little different to the ones we have seen so far.