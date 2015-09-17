10 gorgeous glass tile ideas

A bathroom is a very well used room in any home. Whether it is our en-suite or a family bathroom that we share with everyone, it deserves to look gorgeous. Glass tiles offer a versatile and affordable option, that can help spruce up any bathroom.

From the glamorous to the the glorious, we have selected a variety of glass tiles that we think look wonderful. They come in many styles from mosaic to block tiles, so no matter what style of bathroom you like, we can guarantee there is a glass tile to go with it.