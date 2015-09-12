Amazing attic trusses

A design statement that is consistently gaining popularity is exposed attic trusses and we can see why. Opening up a space to the highest point gives a property a sense of vastness and grandeur, plus, with attic trusses generally being made from wood or metal, they are beautiful style additions in their own right. Whether exposed in a country style or industrial chic inspired room, trusses add a new dimension of elegant architecture that everyone can admire.

Take a look at these attic trusses and see if you may be tempted to open up your space to make the most of your braces.