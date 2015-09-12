Delightful dark oak furniture

Regardless of the decorating style that you favour, one addition will never look out of place and that's dark oak furniture. Perfect for rustic interiors and modern installations alike, the natural beauty of the material helps to ground furniture in its surroundings, making it symbiotic rather than standalone.
Take a look at these ideas for incorporating dark oak furniture into your home and see if you are ready to welcome some wooden additions.
In a bedroom setting, nothing can beat matching furniture such as this amazing wardrobe and chest of drawers from The Cotswold Company. Dark oak furniture such as this adds a sense of nostalgic glamour to any space, but we really love how it has been styled here, to bring much needed warmth and depth to a relatively shabby chic room. The richness of the wood contrasts incredibly against the whitewashed exposed brick wall and has a happy harmony with the cool grey slate of the floor. Looking almost vintage in style, the pieces help to bring the room together in a cohesive theme that showcases eclectic styling in the best way possible.
Dark oak furniture can look incredible in any room of the house, not least the most practical of spaces, such as your kitchen. We love the way that the cabinets are topped with that sleek black worktop as it almost breaks up the huge expanses of wood, giving them added dimension. It's was a clever designer that chose this kitchen, as it perfectly compliments the oak roof beams, which have become a major focal point of the room and allows for very simple wall finishes and accessorising. That is the joy of dark oak furniture; you will never need to add much more to it as it's natural beauty speaks for itself.
Dark oak furniture can bring to mind images of antique pieces or at the very least, old fashioned items that may not be altogether suited for a highly modern interior, but don't be fooled! Natural materials are undeniably adaptive and can be made to work in any space, with a little imagination. We love this uber modern dining table, complete with bright red metal framework and a dark oak wooden top. Placed in a minimalist space, it retains the chic styling it was made with, but the addition of retro chairs helps to 'cosy' it up a little bit and make it an area that we can imagine people flocking to for a family meal.
We know what you're thinking; those drawer units aren't made from dark oak. You'd be right to say that, but the tallboys are not what we are focusing on. Look behind them and you will see a fabulous example of dark oak furniture in the form of the door. Rustic, imperfect and the ideal example of shabby chic styling, it demonstrates that however far gone you may think wooden furniture is, it will still look incredibly beautiful and perfectly at home in the right setting. We could picture some lovely ceramic hardware really finishing the door off wonderfully, just don't knock too hard!
Dark oak furniture in the bedroom is divine and just exudes a quiet elegance that seems to encourage a restful night's sleep. Perhaps it is the inherent feeling of 'getting back to nature' that sleeping on wood brings us, but either way, we love this bed. Deceptively simple in its design, it looks utterly high end and outrageously beautiful, while giving way to the inclusion of other wooden furniture in the room. By using soft furnishings that seek to draw on the natural beauty of the wood, this is one bedroom that has been carefully thought out and perfectly executed.
If you are a fan of modernist styling and seek to keep your warm and natural materials to a minimum, you should at least consider one piece of dark teak furniture for your home. We think this tallboy would be the perfect addition to any space, bringing practical storage functionality but also a design so understated that it will not become the focal point of the room, unless you want it to. At home with modern accessories, such as the chrome tripod lamp shown here, this tallboy would also seamlessly integrate into properties that are more rustic or even industrial in character.
For something a little bit different, why not look to artistic accessories to fulfil your desire for some dark oak furniture? You don't have to want chests of drawers, beds or tallboys made from wood, you may be after something a whole lot more diminutive and subtle, so we can't help but recommend a lamp such as this one. Beautifully designed, unique and perfectly finished, this lamp offers all the warmth and inherent class of dark oak furniture, just on a smaller scale. Who knows, perhaps you will start with something of this size before moving onto whole furniture sets!
If dark oak furniture really doesn't seem to be for you, but you do appreciate and like the rich tones and malleability of the material itself, perhaps you could consider a dark oak floor instead? As seen here, dark oak flooring works well with any design scheme, even a super modern one and offers practicality as well as beauty. Hard-wearing, a dark oak floor will last years and bring an extra dimension of considered design to your home. Overlooked by many, a floor is not just practical, it can be a considered and deliberately chosen installation that is as important as any other piece of furniture in your home.
Dark oak furniture is perfect for a kitchen, especially as a dramatic and stylish worktop! A deeper and more intense version of the traditional light butcher's block, we love the idea of taking a rich slab of wood and making it the central focal point in one of the busiest rooms in the house. Though more of a mid-oak, imagine this example with a much darker island worktop. The colours of the cabinets would pop more and the contrast with the white subway tiles would be stunning, not to mention that it would be more than capable of withstanding some messy food preparation!
We can't quite get a handle on what this space is trying to be or embracing, but that's why we like it so much. Eclectic in essence, this open plan room seeks to display mismatched furniture and styling and though it shouldn't work, it just does! Including dark oak furniture, in the form of that fabulous dining table, has almost made the jumble of styles come together with a sense of thought out legitimacy. It's organised chaos! We can imagine the owners of this property being effortlessly cool and artistic, feeling equally at home in a high end gallery and at an antiques fair.
