Fantastic floral wallpaper

As we move into autumn we start to see many seasonal changes. Leaves develop colour, and the weather turns from sunny and pleasant into cloudy and cool. Some rejoice in the new brisk weather, while others hold onto summer for as long as possible. However, it isn't all bad news.
Today on homify we are taking a look at floral wallpaper. Flowers and blooms are the epitome of the warmer spring and summer months, and always impart a bright and lively aesthetic. So if you want to preserve the summer, why not consider employing some gorgeous floral prints within in your home?
For a little inspiration, and some fabulously stylish examples, check out the images below, and start planning your lively and vivacious home renewal today.
To start this ideabook we have picked one of the brightest and most exciting wallpaper designs that we have seen. Truly an explosion of floral blooms, this design features roses, fruits, and leaves that work wonderfully in creating a beautiful and bright design. The magnificent pattern by Studio Lisa Bengtsson, is painterly and bold, evoking a modern aesthetic, with rich traditional art impressions and vibes. Additionally the fusion of fruit and flowers creates the impression of whimsical playfulness, and would work wonderfully in any bedroom, or living space.
This wall mural is a slight departure from the traditional patterned style, but still evokes a sense of class and interest. The wall mural is a gigantic flower, which acts a piece of wall art within the room. Additionally, the orange hue injects a burst of bright colour into the neutral hued space.
This bespoke interior from Laura Felicity Design, is a gorgeous example of how wallpaper can inject a whimsical vibe, and be incorporated throughout one's home. We see the entrance way in this image, but the wallpaper has actually been added to all the internal corridor areas, from the ground floor up to the third storey. Matched with a white colour scheme, the floral butterfly pattern boasts a light silver hue, and looks perfect in this North London home.
Not specifically floral in its design, this wallpaper is actually more of a botanic theme. It does however, have several stylish tropical flowers that are paired with peacocks and other colourful birds. This wallpaper really makes a statement, it imparts a vivacious and wild aesthetic, while also adding intrigue and depth to a space.
These days' we are seeing more and more wallpapers that baulk the traditional trend of symmetry. Although symmetrical patterned wallpapers are still very much in vogue, a new eclectic style is becoming increasingly popular. In this example from Sian Zeng, we see a truly delightful design. The images are illustrative, and add a frolicsome sense of magic. Choose a wallpaper such as this for any room of the home, but we believe this would look stunning in a perfectly luxurious bedroom space.
This delightful wallpaper from Sas and Yosh is a great way to brighten up your little one's room. The pattern features a bright mustard tone with little fairies holding floral blooms. Perfect for children of many ages, this design would be excellent as a feature wall in a bright and lively bedroom. As an added benefit, all the paper is made with water-based, non-toxic ink, and is low in volatile organic compounds. The sustainable non-woven paper is also sourced from PEFC certified forests meaning you will be helping the environment as well as your domestic space.
