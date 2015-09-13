Fantastic floral wallpaper

As we move into autumn we start to see many seasonal changes. Leaves develop colour, and the weather turns from sunny and pleasant into cloudy and cool. Some rejoice in the new brisk weather, while others hold onto summer for as long as possible. However, it isn't all bad news.

Today on homify we are taking a look at floral wallpaper. Flowers and blooms are the epitome of the warmer spring and summer months, and always impart a bright and lively aesthetic. So if you want to preserve the summer, why not consider employing some gorgeous floral prints within in your home?

For a little inspiration, and some fabulously stylish examples, check out the images below, and start planning your lively and vivacious home renewal today.