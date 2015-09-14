Home office statements

Today on homify we take a look at home office furniture designs that create a statement. A home office should be dressed for success and provide the tools, practicality and warmth that will allow you to work in a productive, efficient and relaxed environment.

Work can be a truly positive experience; providing education, valuable lessons and gives one the opportunity to be active and complete set tasks. Other than sleeping, adults will plausibly spend most of their working days in either on external tasks or self-employed projects. Nowadays, more and more people are working from home and what better way to ease the strains and stresses of working from home than in a comfortable and welcoming home office environment.

If you would like a little inspiration to update and renovate your workspace, check out these gorgeous examples of luxury office furniture below, and begin planning your work improvements today.