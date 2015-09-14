Home office statements

Today on homify we take a look at home office furniture designs that create a statement. A home office should be dressed for success and provide the tools, practicality and warmth that will allow you to work in a productive, efficient and relaxed environment.
Work can be a truly positive experience; providing education, valuable lessons and gives one the opportunity to be active and complete set tasks. Other than sleeping, adults will plausibly spend most of their working days in either on external tasks or self-employed projects. Nowadays, more and more people are working from home and what better way to ease the strains and stresses of working from home than in a comfortable and welcoming home office environment.
If you would like a little inspiration to update and renovate your workspace, check out these gorgeous examples of luxury office furniture below, and begin planning your work improvements today.
First things first, there is no point having stylish furniture and gorgeous decoration, if you are sitting underneath garish fluorescent lights. In this example from Flairlight Designs, the space is extremely well lit, and offers a mood and ambience that exudes success and comfort. Once the lighting is correct, you can add sumptuous furniture such as a sturdy timber desk, and pair of leather armchairs.
Glass evokes luxury and elegance, and its ability to provide a seamless view from one space to another only highlights its effortless style and intrigue. This office is truly individual. With floor to ceiling glass walls, and a built-in glass desk, the area is the epitome of unique design. This continuous worksurface adds a sense of movement, and looks striking as well as opulent.
This contemporary desk is a perfect example of how to integrate luxury items with ease. The work surface is sleek and chic, offering the occupant a clean and easy space. Creating contrast against the white walls and chair, the dark desk is intriguing and timelessly fashionable.
This clean and minimal space has been wonderfully designed to encourage work, and a chic ambience. The all-white-colour scheme feels luxurious, while the furniture is simple and Scandinavian in its attitude. Embracing a huge picture window, the occupants are offered a striking view across the neighbourhood, infusing a sense of inspiration within these four walls.
A desk is of the utmost importance when designing a luxury office space. Here in this example we see a gorgeous large timber desk that has been placed within a traditional, large space. The desk is the focal point of the room, however the gorgeous built-in joinery works effortlessly to provide storage. This room blends contemporary style with tradition, and ensures a distraction free workspace that looks perfectly luxurious.
Often not considered necessary when a room is well illuminated, a desk lamp can not only look great, it can offer a warmer light that creates mood and ambience. Here the desk lamp shown is shiny and swank. Bright polished chrome evokes opulence, and instils glamour and a sense of success.
Adding a bit of lavish and enjoyable furniture pieces can inject style and an innate sense of chic design nous in your office space. You could even try some retro options. Mid-century modern furniture can make a popular choice, and evokes that Mad Men-esque glamour. This example is a wonderful demonstration of a Danish design that would look brilliant in a sleek office. Its late '50s to early '60s style oozes craftsmanship and its solid yet sleek frame exudes a sense of opulence.
