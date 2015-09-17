Luxury recliners

A recliner is something that can be a place to sit alone or with family. They really do come in a large array of designs, from single seaters to whole sofas. There doesn't have to be a fight for who gets to sit in the recliner, because everyone can.

There is a lot to be said for a single recliner too. A place of solitude to read, reflect or even just relax. Made from anything from just wood to luxurious leather, a recliner can be made from just about anything. We have selected some of our favourites to give you an idea of the variety available to you. Whether it is for your living room, bedroom or library area, a recliner can make a room feel complete.