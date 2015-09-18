Beautiful oak sideboards

A sideboard is something that can go in any room. They are not limited to a kitchen or dining room. They can literally go in any room you like and need storage space in, from a bedroom to a hallway.
Traditionally you will find them in dining rooms as a place to store extra dining materials. We have selected ten that we feel can be used in a variety of spaces from your kitchen to your hall. Oak has to be one of the most beautiful woods available to us. It has been used in furniture for centuries because of the qualities it has. It is versatile and will last for generations.
This antique oak sideboard has been given a new lease of life by Neil Busby Fine Furniture, and it looks marvellous. We feel it would sit well in a contemporary looking room, even though it is an older piece itself. The design of it is absolutely ageless and it will continue to look good for many more years to come. It has 4 doors, allowing for plenty of storage. No matter what you want to put in it, whether its additional plates in the dining room or books in the living room, it will always look stunning. The dark wood is complimented by the steel circle plates.
Oak can come in a variety of colours because it is a wood that can be stained. If you want something a little lighter, this sideboard is worth considering. It looks wonderful in this colour. The wood has an almost orange glow to it making it feel very warm. Perfect for a hallway perhaps, to store all of your essentials. The four cupboards and 4 drawers offer a lot of storage.
If you have a large living room, then a large sideboard could really fit it well. This oak sideboard is an exceptional looking piece. Made from both grey oak and grey birds-eye maple, it adds a very different look from the others we have seen so far. It has a modern and minimalist look to it and this is added to by the lack of handles on the unit. Instead, it is operated by using touch to open the doors.
A sideboard is really a perfect accompaniment to any dining room. This light oak sideboard has a slightly more country feel to it, whilst still looking modern in it's own way. It would sit well in light decor, as in this image or go well as a contrasting colour in a darker space. The straight lines are softened by the curve at the bottom of the unit, which also makes it something a little bit different. With three drawers and matching cupboards, it also offers an excellent amount of storage.
Continuing on the theme of curves, we like this unit. Everything looks just a little bit squint and we love that about it. The two cupboards at either side of the oak sideboard are completely off set. One is large and the other is small. There are 3 drawers too, to give additional storage. The curved legs really make the unit unique and it has a huge amount of appeal.
Now for something a little more traditional looking. This small oak sideboard is certainly something that could have been around for years, and will certainly be around for many more. Perfect for smaller rooms, it will fit just about anywhere. Sideboards always sound like they have to be big, but this one proves that this isn't the case at all. The natural tones of the wood make it very versatile in terms of decoration too.
Since we have established that a sideboard doesn't have to be big, now we want to point out that they don't have to be tall either. Here we can see that this oak sideboard has a lower profile, taking length over height. With three smaller drawers along the top, it has four underneath, which offers a lot of storage. It doesn't have any cupboards, but we think the drawers have just as much to offer. The colour of this unit stands our very well against the bright backdrop behind it. It would match most decors.
Retro is always making a comeback in one way or another. This small three door sideboard is like something from the 1960s. It looks amazing and takes us back to a different era. The simplicity of the design is the appeal of it. There is nothing flashy or complicated about the design of it and it would sit perfectly well in a traditional looking dining room.
As we said before, oak can be stained any colour. This kitchen sideboard has had just that happen to it, to make it a much more neutral colour. It is perfect for storing any kitchen essentials on, or even loved family photos. The colour and decoration of the unit are very understated, meaning it would lend itself to practically any room it is placed in. It certainly wouldn't clash with a lot of colours, quite the opposite, as it would blend well with many colours.
Aptly named the ’Wobbly’, this oak sideboard lives up to it's name very well. Every part, apart from the base, is curved. We can see this in any room, but particularly in a room where we would want to make a statement. The curves are glorious and really make it stand out as a piece of furniture. All the spaces are usable, including the curvy top. It just looks very different from our other sideboards, but this is what sets it apart and makes it a very special sideboard.