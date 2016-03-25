​Underfloor heating: yay or nay?

There is just nothing quite like that icicle sensation embedded in one’s toes, is there? Yes, winter feet are an all too real occurrence once those temperatures drop. And aside from putting on an extra pair of fluffy socks and parking in front of the heater, there’s not much else to keep our feet warm… is there?

Enter underfloor heating, a truly sensational feeling underfoot, even when walking barefoot around the house in winter! Although a lot of us might think this is a relatively new invention, the truth is that this amazing feature dates all the way back to the Neolithic period, around 6000 B.C. Archaeological digs in Asia and the Aleutian islands of Alaska revealed how inhabitants used fire smoke through stone-covered trenches excavated in the floors of their subterranean dwellings. The hot smoke heated the floor stones of their living spaces.

Naturally this system was complex, fragile and a bit dangerous, but since it resurfaced in the 1970s, it has evolved significantly to the point of becoming one of the most efficient means of indoor heating.

But is it really better than sliced bread? Let’s discover this miraculous feat for feet together to see if it really is something to consider for next winter.