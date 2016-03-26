It's time to spring-ready your house

The flowers are blooming, birds are singing, and there’s a general lightness in the air – yes, spring is back! After a long, frosty winter it is delightful to experience some bright sun and fresh air. Put away those scarves, mitts and boots, and bring out the umbrellas and sunglasses.

Right, that should take care of you and your family – but what about your house? You can’t expect it to have survived the entire winter and proceed into spring without some preparations, can you? What about that cracked sidewalk and leaf-filled gutter? Or last year’s dead flower beds?

To help put the spring back into your space, we have gathered some practical maintenance (and design) tips for your house, both inside and out: from sensible preservation methods to bringing out bright colours and fresh floral arrangements.

Let’s welcome back that sensational season!