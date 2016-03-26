It's time to spring-ready your house

The flowers are blooming, birds are singing, and there’s a general lightness in the air – yes, spring is back! After a long, frosty winter it is delightful to experience some bright sun and fresh air. Put away those scarves, mitts and boots, and bring out the umbrellas and sunglasses.
Right, that should take care of you and your family – but what about your house? You can’t expect it to have survived the entire winter and proceed into spring without some preparations, can you? What about that cracked sidewalk and leaf-filled gutter? Or last year’s dead flower beds?
To help put the spring back into your space, we have gathered some practical maintenance (and design) tips for your house, both inside and out: from sensible preservation methods to bringing out bright colours and fresh floral arrangements.
Let’s welcome back that sensational season!
With all that wind, snow and sub-zero temperatures, who knows what else went on outside? Improper drainage can lead to water in the basement or crawl space, so examining your house’s gutters for any signs of loosening and leaking is highly recommended. Make sure your house can also breathe properly and appreciate that smell of spring – ensure that downspouts drain away from the foundation and are free of all debris.
homify hint: From removing them on the outside to adding them on the inside, let’s celebrate the return of spring with leaves! From banana leaves to palms and papyrus, adding leaves to fun and colourful vases is an easy and low-maintenance way to add some freshness to a room. And regularly refreshing the water and trimming the bottom of the stem can make those funky leaves live on for months.
It is no secret that your roof gets a lot of action; from snowstorms to heavy rainfall, season in and season out, it takes a huge beating to protect you and your family.
So, after that freezing winter, do a proper roof inspection to see if any shingles were lost or damaged. If your home has an older roof covering, you may want to consider starting a budget for replacement. Summer is on its way, and that warm sun can also do some damage to a roof. Shingles that are cracked, buckled or loose, or are missing granules need to be replaced.
We suggest flashing around your plumbing vents, skylights and chimneys, and then contacting a qualified roofer to repair any damage.
homify hint: Accessories that pop with colour and pattern are easy updates for spring. Affordable vases, interesting keepsakes, and colourful books can brighten a coffee table or entry hallway immediately.
What good is a magical spring when you have to enjoy it in your dead garden? Remove all signs of that harsh winter – replace cracked or old garden hoses, rake away dead leaves, and remove tree limbs and debris. And get your garden ready for spring.
Low-lying areas in the yard or next to a foundation should be filled with compacted soil. Spring rains can cause yard flooding, which can lead to foundation flooding and damage. And when water pools in these low areas, it becomes a party hot-spot for insects.
Check those outside faucets for any signs of freeze damage. Turn the water on and place your thumb or finger over the opening. If you can stop the water flow, chances are that the pipe inside your home is damaged and needs replacing.
Don’t forget to check your garden hose for dry rot.
homify hint: Clean equipment and sharp cutting blades are your friends for easy yard- and garden work. Confirm that your gas- and battery-powered lawn equipment are ready for summer use.
Inspect concrete slabs for signs of cracks. All exterior slabs except pool decks should drain away from your home’s foundation. Fill the cracks with a concrete crack filler or silicone caulk. When the weather allows for it, pressure-wash all concrete and paved areas that have accumulated dirt, and then seal the concrete.
Treat your vinyl sidings, brick walls and vertical surfaces on your home to a good power wash.
Be sure to examine the exterior of your chimney for signs of damage. Have the flue cleaned and inspected by a certified chimney sweep.
homify hint: The only difference between a power washer and pressure washer lies in the temperature of the water used. A pressure washer almost always uses cold or normal water, while a power washer uses a high pressurised stream of hot water. Basically, power washers are not related with cold water, while pressure washers can use waters of just about any temperature.
Before the temperature switches over to hot, ensure your air filters have been replaced or cleaned, and stock up on new ones if you use disposable ones. Air filters need replacing on a regular basis.
Check your air conditioner to ensure it works perfectly. If you need it checked out professionally, it will cost less now than it will in peak summer. Trust a qualified heating and cooling contractor with cleaning and servicing the outside unit of your air conditioning system.
homify hint: Fabrics like velvet and silk are beautiful year-round, yet can feel a bit heavy for spring and summer. Bring in pillows in breezy fabrics, like linen or printed cotton, to set the spring mood for your interiors.
We are sure that your windows could use a decent clean. A clean window allows for much clearer vision of your immaculate lawn and garden.
While you’re at it, clean off your ceiling fans (since they haven’t been used in months), as well as your fireplace(s). Be sure to test your emergency system in your home: home alarm, smoke fire alarm, fire extinguisher, and carbon monoxide alarms need to be in top-notch working order.
homify hint: Using a screwdriver, probe the wood trim around your windows, doors, railings and decks. Check for signs of wear and tear and jump on any repairs before the spring rains start and do more damage to that exposed wood.
