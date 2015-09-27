Floral wallpaper designs

It doesn't get much more quintessentially English than a rose. It is something that can be found in flags and gardens all around the country. It has that has been incorporated into design for many years because it is such a heartfelt flower that we adore.

Wallpaper falls in and out of fashion but, for now, it is certainly back in favour. As are big and bold designs. Roses are one of those flowers that work well in a repeated pattern such as wallpaper. We have found some that we hope will inspire you to go floral. From the subtle and simple to the beautiful and bold, we hope this selection gives you some food for thought.