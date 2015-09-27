Floral wallpaper designs

It doesn't get much more quintessentially English than a rose. It is something that can be found in flags and gardens all around the country. It has that has been incorporated into design for many years because it is such a heartfelt flower that we adore.
Wallpaper falls in and out of fashion but, for now, it is certainly back in favour. As are big and bold designs. Roses are one of those flowers that work well in a repeated pattern such as wallpaper. We have found some that we hope will inspire you to go floral. From the subtle and simple to the beautiful and bold, we hope this selection gives you some food for thought.
The contemporary image above is in stark contrast to this more traditional looking bathroom. Here the wooden wall cladding gives a sense of a country bathroom. This is obvious in the wallpaper too. The roses really add to the feel of country living, whilst brightening up the whole room. The bath and sink match perfectly well with the design of the room. The wallpaper could be overwhelming if it was on every wall from floor to ceiling. The white wood helps break it up and make the room feel open.
When we eat food we like a variety of textures on our plate. When it comes to decoration our tastes can be the same. A textured wallpaper can create a visually stunning wall and draw our eyes to it. This simply coloured wallpaper manages to be subtle and striking all at the same time. It goes perfectly in this bathroom where every element is timeless. The silver and white in the wallpaper is echoed throughout the colour scheme of the bathroom and helps everything blend together.
Roses and floral patterns used to be considered old fashioned. And whilst they do have their place at making a room feel traditional, design has come a long way in making it much more contemporary too. In this bathroom we can see just how modern it looks. Going simply up one wall, it doesn't detract from the room, but actually adds to it. The natural colours of the wallpaper match the opposing wall and the tiles. Everything just blends effortlessly.
This wallpaper is made by Cabbages and Roses and is very delicate in appearance. The design is simple, yet powerful enough to show a distinct pattern. Perfect for a space like a very traditional country kitchen or even a small cloakroom. It will add a subtle splash of colour and look good on whatever wall it is on. Because the pattern is spaced out and quite simple, there is no reason you couldn't have this on every wall, rather than as a feature wall.
A floral pattern can so easily become something very overpowering in a room. If the paper is colour heavy with a bold design, it is favourable to make it a feature wall and not decorate an entire room in it. This wallpaper, however, is quite subtle in colour and design. Mixed well with white accessories and a fireplace, it blends into the background and looks fabulous.
This room has a very quaint feel about it. The exposed beams coupled with the low ceiling and the up-cycled table at the end of the bed, all say country cottage. The wallpaper goes to further add to this too. The very light colour of it matches the decor incredibly well, and everything sits well together. This wallpaper is washable, making it perfect for any room where spillages can occur. The trailing roses offer a sense of outdoors in this bedroom, making it feel quite romantic.
From the truly traditional to the ultra modern. As we have already discovered, roses do not need to look traditional at all and can fit well in any modern setting. Using modern technology, this wallpaper was digitally printed to give it a luxury edge, as well as an amazing look. The design is contemporary and bespoke. It would look wonderful in a dining room or a living room.
This wallpaper is a beautiful design and a great way to add a pattern to a bathroom (or any room for that matter). The bright colours are a delight on the eye and take us back to another era. The paper is easy to hang, making it perfect for those who are new to hanging paper. It doesn't only transport you back to the past, it takes you outside to a field of flowers and is perfect to make your mood brighten.
We have seen roses in a variety of colours and patterns from traditional to modern. Here we can see a mixed medium of flowers and birds. It is a beautiful pattern to the wallpaper and the greens are very calming indeed. It brings a real sense of outdoor wildlife into your home, making it feel alive and busy. It goes well in this traditional looking space with simplistic furniture, that lets the wallpaper be the star of the room.
We have looked at subtle and brighter roses so far. However, this printed digital wallpaper is something in it's own right. It certainly makes a bold statement and is perfect for a feature wall. It is full of vibrance and breathes life into the bedroom. It isn't for everyone, but if you want to make a real change, this rose wallpaper is the way to go.