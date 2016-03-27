Building a fire pit in the garden

Outdoor fires are a hot thing, now and way back when. Even from the Stone Age, there was just something about creating a spark that has stayed with humankind throughout the centuries.

Today, people are going ultra-retro and getting their heat from stone-walled fire pits built into the Earth. And why shouldn't they? A toasty warm fire pit is a marvellous way to ward off the chilly winter, and it also allows you to warm up with friends and family on a summer’s night. And whether your outdoor snack choice includes either melted marshmallows or a bottle of Merlot (or why not both?), there is no denying that socialising ambience that a decent fire pit exudes.

With some stylish garden entertaining in mind, homify is taking you on a DIY home improvement project to creating your own fire pit. Let’s get started!