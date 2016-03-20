Amazing transformation from old to new

As sure as morning follows night, you can count on your homify Top 5 to be here on a Sunday morning.
And when we say it's your Top 5 we really mean it because we just simply round up the best articles of the last week, which were clicked, read and shared by YOU, our dear readers.
First up, our Top Of The Pops, are great small garden designs, which went down a real storm last weekend. You'll also get a second chance to check out a Hertfordshire home that was given a second life thanks to some great interior design and be inspired by some eye-catching front door designs. We'll finish things with two special 360 tours: one is a modern masterpiece in the Netherlands and the other is an impeccable London townhouse refurbishment.
Plenty there to sink your teeth into so let's not stand on ceremony… don't forget to let us know which was your favourite article in the comments!
By far our most read article of the week was this run down of the best small garden designs, which was part of our on-going Saturday morning 'Best Of' series.
Our ideas included lighting, decking and staggered levels to name just a few, all with the aim of inspiring you to look at your balcony, courtyard or front lawn a little differently. Mission accomplished, we'd say!
Before and after articles are always amazing for giving you a little real world inspiration and this example was a real humdinger! If you didn't come away from reading this Ideabook feeling like absolutely anything is possible then we will accept that we failed in our bid to get you fired up about interior design.
What was an unloved, dark and depressing property was transformed beyond all recognition into a modern, bright and beautiful spot. Don't believe us? Prepare to eat those doubting words!
It always strikes us as a little odd when people have taken the time to commission a stunning home, decorated the inside to impeccable standards and then just put any old front door on. We know that might not be your favourite part of the project but it pays to give even your entrance a little more thought as it sets the tone for the rest of the property.
What your front door looks like says a lot about you, your tastes and your style and it can prove to be your most valued security device. So, rather than just opting for the first draught excluder that you stumble upon, let us guide you through some fantastic options!
This stunning home really deserves to be on our homify podium this week but, alas, rules are rules and it just missed out this week.
White is the colour of choice for any good architect or interior designer. Not only does white provide the ultimate in flexibility for an interior to be designed around but it can also enhance any form of architecture, décor style or room. And lets not under-appreciate the fact that white is a beautiful colour in its own right.
This home offers some of the best and inventive uses of the colour that we've seen. Every single room in the home uses white as a feature in some way and is something to be inspired by!
Our
fifth Beatle this week is this family townhouse that received a tasteful interior upgrade.
The full internal refurbishment to a six bedroom river-side house in West London included new rear extensions to ground and second floors and mansard with terrace to third floor.
Perhaps what was most striking about this seriously impressive house was the gentle and sympathetic style that the interior was furnished with. White and a plethora of natural materials come together throughout this home to create an upmarket, chic and extended family home that will be sure to induce a little envy.
As always, we'll be back again same time next week. Hope to see you here!