Amazing transformation from old to new

As sure as morning follows night, you can count on your homify Top 5 to be here on a Sunday morning.

And when we say it's your Top 5 we really mean it because we just simply round up the best articles of the last week, which were clicked, read and shared by YOU, our dear readers.

First up, our Top Of The Pops, are great small garden designs, which went down a real storm last weekend. You'll also get a second chance to check out a Hertfordshire home that was given a second life thanks to some great interior design and be inspired by some eye-catching front door designs. We'll finish things with two special 360 tours: one is a modern masterpiece in the Netherlands and the other is an impeccable London townhouse refurbishment.

Plenty there to sink your teeth into so let's not stand on ceremony… don't forget to let us know which was your favourite article in the comments!