Something old, something new…

Today on homify we are travelling to the charming and characterful Cornish coastal town of Bude. Designed by the astute team at The Bazeley Partnership, a new contemporary residence has been lovingly planned and constructed. Featuring south-facing balconies and idyllic sea views, the dwelling is a stunning representation of modern coastal architecture. Additionally, the abode encompasses traditional and heritage timber features and exposed beams, which have been seamlessly juxtaposed against contemporary elements.
If you would like to take a trip through this stunning seaside retreat, check out the images below, and get some inspiration for your next coastal getaway.
Who doesn't love a trip to the seaside? And what could be better than spending your time at the coast, than in a huge and luxurious contemporary residence? This Bude property is stunning, striking, and unique. Viewing the exterior of the home, we see the gorgeous traditional shape of the dwelling, which has incorporated heritage sloping roof angles, while juxtaposing them with contemporary features. This house is a brilliant blend of the old and the new, employing glass and timber as two materials that ultimately give the home character and panache.
Moving inside the large and open home, we are greeted with a huge living space, vaulted ceilings, and large picture windows. Light has been maximised in this home, ensuring a sense of spaciousness as well as a cosy homely ambience. The colour scheme is white, evoking cleanliness and purity, while the dark upholstered furniture adds contrast. Throughout the residence the architects have ensured views are maximised. South-facing balconies offer idyllic images of coast and countryside, boosting the uniqueness and opulence of the home.
The bespoke kitchen is an absolute delight! Replete with all the necessary modern amenities to host an evening of food and festivities, the chic white room is gorgeously in-keeping with the other household features. An informal dining area adds a casual relaxed vibe, while bright downlights ensure the area is well illuminated and inviting.
The home incorporates a sense of cohesion between the spaces, and ensures the occupant enjoys a welcoming and pleasant experience. White is the dominant colour utlised within the home, exuding a luxurious airy feel. Here in this image we see that statement staircase that effortlessly adds a contemporary aesthetic, while the inclusion of timber softens the design and ensures its homely atmosphere.
To guarentee this large home receives the heating it requires, a large freestanding fireplace and wood burner has been installed. This gorgeous feature effortlessly injects a homeliness and cosy gathering point for friends, and family. Making the most of the large double height space, a mezzanine library has been incorporated. Accessed via a timber ladder to the right of the fireplace, the space has plentiful floor cushions and soft textiles to encourage a cosy space for children and adults alike.
It is in this image that we truly see the wonderful juxtaposition of traditional elements and contemporary architecture. The heritage style of the exposed timber beams brings a warmth and sense of history to the home, evoking comfort and style. Conversely, the stark white colour palette and geometric angles of the structure add modernity and sophistication. The space is a blend of old and new, bringing the two together to form a welcoming and cordial domestic space.
A final look into the bathroom before we end our tour, and we are able to glimpse the stylish and simply delightful space. Effortlessly unadorned, boasting sleek lines and minimal ornamentation, this room is gorgeously relaxing, and a perfect place to soak in a hot tub after a long and busy day.
If you would like to see another coastal home, check out our ideabook: Luxury and style on the Cornish coast