Something old, something new…

Today on homify we are travelling to the charming and characterful Cornish coastal town of Bude. Designed by the astute team at The Bazeley Partnership, a new contemporary residence has been lovingly planned and constructed. Featuring south-facing balconies and idyllic sea views, the dwelling is a stunning representation of modern coastal architecture. Additionally, the abode encompasses traditional and heritage timber features and exposed beams, which have been seamlessly juxtaposed against contemporary elements.

If you would like to take a trip through this stunning seaside retreat, check out the images below, and get some inspiration for your next coastal getaway.