Très Chic Eco-Home

As winner of UK's Top Eco Home in The Guardian online 2014, this house is truly a unique and innovative dwelling. An attention-grabbing design, coupled with cutting edge technology ensures the residence is individual and full of personality. Located in Blackheath, within the grounds of well-known William Chambers designed, Grade II listed building The Pagoda, the home had to comply with many factors to ensure a minimal impact to the existing conservation area.

The brief was simple, provide the most energy efficient and contemporary home, while still ensuring the planning conditions were met. Several issues were present when designing this residence. Overshadowed for half of the day by trees, as well as having multiple protected root systems, the home offered an abundance of challenges. Luckily the team and E2 Architecture + Interiors were up to the task, and have since designed one of the most stylish Eco homes we have seen. Boasting a Level 5 on the Code for Sustainable Homes, this structure is truly magnificent.

Today we are privileged to take a rare tour into this striking and gorgeous home, which also won the Evening Standard New Homes Eco + Living Award, 2015. Check out the images below and journey inside one of London's most sustainable dwellings.