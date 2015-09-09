Très Chic Eco-Home

As winner of UK's Top Eco Home in The Guardian online 2014, this house is truly a unique and innovative dwelling. An attention-grabbing design, coupled with cutting edge technology ensures the residence is individual and full of personality. Located in Blackheath, within the grounds of well-known William Chambers designed, Grade II listed building The Pagoda, the home had to comply with many factors to ensure a minimal impact to the existing conservation area.
The brief was simple, provide the most energy efficient and contemporary home, while still ensuring the planning conditions were met. Several issues were present when designing this residence. Overshadowed for half of the day by trees, as well as having multiple protected root systems, the home offered an abundance of challenges. Luckily the team and E2 Architecture + Interiors were up to the task, and have since designed one of the most stylish Eco homes we have seen. Boasting a Level 5 on the Code for Sustainable Homes, this structure is truly magnificent.
Today we are privileged to take a rare tour into this striking and gorgeous home, which also won the Evening Standard New Homes Eco + Living Award, 2015. Check out the images below and journey inside one of London's most sustainable dwellings.
As we take a peek at the exterior wall, it is clear the level of attention-to-detail this project has enjoyed. From this vantage we see the exterior wall, and the cantilevered overhang of the building. The design is ultra-modern, and combines different textures to create an individual and unique abode.
From a bird's eye view we are able to see the home in its entirety. Located within the grounds of a magnificent listed structure, the dwelling is minimal and does not interfere with the surrounding landscape. We can see the Pagoda House located behind the Eco Pavilion, giving the parcel of land a wonderfully interesting setting.
With the Pagoda House in the background, the entrance to this dwelling is interesting and unique. Stone walls fence in the property, while a semi-transparent electric gate opens up the driveway area.
This house has many great qualities, and among them, the abundant space to entertain friends, family and guests. Can you imagine hosting a stylish soirée within this space? The area is a pleasure to view, and a truly well-designed eco home. We can see the kitchen dining and living areas here, and the bright white colour scheme that ensures a sense of spaciousness.
For true rest and relaxation a home has to feel serene and tranquill. In this image we glimpse the water feature that effortlessly imparts a Zen-like calm amongst the rest of the structure. The small pool contains numerous pebbles, which create a sense of calm connectivity with the surrounding landscape and environment.
The kitchen is an amazing space. Featuring sleek white joinery, the area is especially spacious and recessive. The bespoke cabinets contain bright yellow inside panels that bring an element of playfulness. The doors can be opened or closed depending how much of the kitchen is being used. Here the sink area is open, and offers a view into the intriguing and cheerful space.
Chic contemporary elements are used throughout this striking home. Here the walkway leads us into the media snug, which offers a cosy place to huddle and socialise. The landing is surrounded by beautiful frame-free glass panels that form the balustrade, and give the home an amazing sense of openness.
The master bedroom suite is afforded stunning views outside onto the garden space and natural pool. Within this room we see a rich contrasting colour scheme of dark navy, and crisp white, which envelops the occupant and exudes luxury.
Peeking into the room from the other direction, we see the freestanding tub and shower. This ensuite is incorporated into the space without traditional room dividers, ensuring the area is ultra-opulent and free.
Taking one final look at the home before ending the tour, we get a closer look at the living space and outdoor courtyard. To protect from the sun, brise soleil (louvres) are a striking architectural feature that reduces the heat gain within the home, and deflects sunlight. Additionally, the connection to the exterior garden and natural environment is observed, enhanced by huge sliding glass doors that completely open up the exterior wall.
This dwelling is truly one of the most spectacular and chic sustainable homes we have seen, the eye-catching modernity is timeless and age-defiant in its originality. If you would like to see another stylish eco home, check out our other ideabook: homify 360º: Eco-home in Hertfordshire