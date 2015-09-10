A Family's Urban Jungle Escape

Located in the borough of Lewisham lies Brockley, a residential area comprised of typical British terraces and semi-detached housing. The centre of South London's art scene, there is an abundance of creative folk who regularly inhabit the plentiful markets, fine restaurants and art colleges. Additionally, the area boasts a strong sense of community spirit and, with plenty of open public spaces and high-quality schools, the district is considered a great family-friendly neighbourhood.
It's here that we take today's tour around a newly renovated and refurbished dwelling. Offering a new side extension, rear extension and multitudinous interior modifications, this home has been completely modernised and transformed by expert residential architects, GOA Studio.
Check out the images below, and enjoy being inspired by this strikingly updated semi-detached home.
GOA Studio provided the initial home consultation to the clients, determining their needs and requirements. They then undertook the measured survey and produced an exciting design, as well as commencing the planned drawings and submissions. Additionally, all building regulations were considered, and the architects submitted and obtained local authority approval for this stunning newly updated home.
Within a large city such as London, it's often difficult to find space, as well as an area to live comfortably and serenely. This home embraces its space and transforms it into a tranquil and restful retreat. The timber cladding evokes a feeling of nature, and bi-fold doors open up the living areas, bringing the outside 'in'.
As we enter the home and look out towards the garden, the atmosphere is one of serenity and chic sophistication. Dark timber floorboards are a gorgeous touch that contrast perfectly with the crisp white colour scheme.
Statement furniture evokes a classic and elegant ambience, with comfortable and homely pieces juxtaposed against modern items. From this angle we can truly see the beautiful view that's offered to the occupants of this space, and the way the bi-fold doors connect the indoor and outdoor living areas.
Attention to detail is extremely high within this home. From the colour scheme to the window frames, each item has been considered and planned thoroughly.
In this image we can see the stylish outdoor dining space, which provides ample room to host a stylish shindig, or simply eat a comfortable dinner with family.
Natural materials have been used throughout the new rear and side extensions. In this image we catch a glimpse of the timber that has been utilised in many different locations. Next to the outdoor dining area the wall is clad with timber, imparting a sense of warmth to the space. This cladding is then carried across the house and is seen above the bi-fold doors, as well as to the façade of the rear extension.
The rich yet buoyant hue looks beautiful against the white render and dark furniture, creating interest and intrigue. Furthermore, we are given a glimpse of the glass transparency through the set of five bi-fold doors.
Ensuring the residence is usable and stylish at night, outdoor lighting has been added to the external walls.
Bringing illumination to the rear extension, these lights are fitted with motion sensors, guaranteeing a comfortable outdoor experience at night.
Here we are lucky enough to see the architectural plans of this well-engineered and designed home. The existing front rooms are visible, giving us an indication of where the living spaces are in relation to the new extension. Using this image we can see which structural walls have been removed, and replaced with a new open plan living area.
The home has embraced light and space effortlessly, bringing this house into the 21st century with a comfortable, liveable aesthetic. Moreover, we can see some of the internal decorations in the bottom left image. Modern art is incorporated, adding to the sophistication and elegant design.
