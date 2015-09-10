A Family's Urban Jungle Escape

Located in the borough of Lewisham lies Brockley, a residential area comprised of typical British terraces and semi-detached housing. The centre of South London's art scene, there is an abundance of creative folk who regularly inhabit the plentiful markets, fine restaurants and art colleges. Additionally, the area boasts a strong sense of community spirit and, with plenty of open public spaces and high-quality schools, the district is considered a great family-friendly neighbourhood.

It's here that we take today's tour around a newly renovated and refurbished dwelling. Offering a new side extension, rear extension and multitudinous interior modifications, this home has been completely modernised and transformed by expert residential architects, GOA Studio.

Check out the images below, and enjoy being inspired by this strikingly updated semi-detached home.