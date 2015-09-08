10 sensational wood-fired ovens and stoves

Having a kitchen that uses wood as fuel is undoubtedly an indication of adoration for tradition, and also for that distinctive cooking style that is reminiscent of our ancestors’ kitchens. Wood-ovens and stoves are one of the main elements of Brazilian daily life, because after all, they are a passionate BBQ Nation!

With that in mind, the team at homify has selected ten stylish wood-ovens that are a most unexpected encounter within our platform.

From traditional grills to the most modern and futuristic, minimalist design, whatever your barbecue or wood-oven preference, the techniques are always the same regardless of the product design. The most important element is tradition, which remains first and foremost!

So get inspired with these gorgeous ideas and find a model that best suits your taste. Here are 10 incredible examples!