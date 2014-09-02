5 tips to make your bathroom seem larger

At home, few of us have all the square footage we need or want. A bigger living room, a large terrace, an eat-in kitchen, a bedroom with a dressing room, or a bathroom with a hot tub are at the top of our wish lists. But there is one room in which we would all like to have more space: who doesn't feel that their bathroom lacks a couple of square metres? We are not necessarily demanding a limitless expanse, just room for a simple shower and a normal sink. Yes, bathrooms are always the most effected when it comes to space. Maybe because our stays in them are short or because we prefer to win space elsewhere, so if there is a small space in the house is always the bathroom. However, despite their size, which is often tiny, we can say for sure that bathrooms are some of the most important places in the home, in actual fact, they are essential. The toilet, sink and shower are the essentials and then, depending on size, perhaps a bath or bidet.

It is for this reason, that designing a bathroom is a matter only suitable for people with great wit, imagination and spatial ability. And the more you love Tetris, the better! Now, we want to give you five tips that may not win real space, but will help create the feel of it.