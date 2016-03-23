Little Suburban Dream Home

When master-planning this home the architects and interior designers from Pracownia Project spent months sketching and detailing every single aspect to ensure the future owners would be moving into their absolute dream home. The core principal driving their design was to find and include the best in current trends and practices and, as you will soon see, they really hit the nail on the head!
An important consideration of the design was in regards to nature and the way the home settled in its location. Pracownia Project not only designed a respectful building envelope that was built using locally sourced materials, they also planted an abundance of plants in the garden and broader communal spaces.
Come and take a closer look at the project!
We begin our exploration of the home with an elevated view of the rear perspective. We notice straight away that this is a home where modern design reigns supreme. Just like any good modern home, we see that this outdoor setting is configured to be a diverse space that has a strong connection to the interiors.
The ground level of the home has been designed with large panoramic windows and doors, which blur the line between the interior and the garden. A sustainable feature we can detect from our position are solar panes located on the roof, which help to power the interiors and heat the outdoor swimming pool.
At the front we can see the architects have established a distinct desire for the exterior. The building's form takes cues from the look of a classic suburban home with the shape of the structure epitomising the style of architecture that we're all accustomed to.
Helping to break away from the classic look is the use of contemporary materials. Stacked stone cladding and large panes of glass characterise the ground level of the residence and create a unique frontage. The bi-fold doors allow natural light to enter the home for a bright and airy interior.
The living spaces display a compelling fusion of traditional elegance and cool, contemporary styling. See how the interior design team have utilised a monochromatic scheme of textural differences that enhance the large proportions of the room.
There's a genuine relaxed vibe established here thanks to the selection of soft fabrics and comfy seating options, including that wonderful large sofa that is designed for care-free lounging.
This is the place in the home where you will find each member of the family in the evenings, especially during the colder months when the fireplace is lit up and crackling away.
Shades of grey, cream and white feature in the chic dining room. We can detect a particular Scandinavian styling within the décor, with many of the furnishings and accessories epitomising this popular style of design.
We must say that the smooth white surfaces of the contemporary seats and hanging light work beautifully when paired with the coarse wood of the dining table. The grey and silver tones of the floorboards give the home showroom appeal.
In the warmer months of the year there’s nothing better than inviting close friends around for a day in the sunshine. It seems like this home could host any type of event when the occasion arises since there are so many facilities available.
The outdoor area really is a diverse space where entertaining and socialising go hand-in-hand. Not only is there a swimming pool to make the most of but also a dining table and chairs that's ready for al fresco dining.
