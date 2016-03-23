Little Suburban Dream Home

When master-planning this home the architects and interior designers from Pracownia Project spent months sketching and detailing every single aspect to ensure the future owners would be moving into their absolute dream home. The core principal driving their design was to find and include the best in current trends and practices and, as you will soon see, they really hit the nail on the head!

An important consideration of the design was in regards to nature and the way the home settled in its location. Pracownia Project not only designed a respectful building envelope that was built using locally sourced materials, they also planted an abundance of plants in the garden and broader communal spaces.

Come and take a closer look at the project!