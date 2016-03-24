This Home Went from Fine to Fabulous in Finchley

It's not uncommon to come across gorgeous homes that have, at some point, been split into apartments and while we understand why this occurs, it's always really satisfying to find one that is being converted back into a single dwelling. It's as though the house is being restored to its former glory and we like nothing better than that!

This is one such amazing home and the design team in charge of the project, Rozeman Architects, note the following, Converting two flats to a single dwelling reduced construction tax and regained planning rights. The deep plan and level changes between lounge and garden generated a design with an intricate section and roof as light-scoop at the centre of the plan. Zenithal light drawn from high up above the ceilings changes throughout the day and seasons. An open and fluid space was created with structural supports used to provide visual separation of the kitchen from the lounge and garden room. Materials are contemporary: metal windows, single ply roofing and Danish Petersen bricks, sympathetic to the existing brick used at the rear. A new porch and timber windows are in keeping with the streetscape.

Sounds impressive, doesn't it? When you see the gentle and sophisticated result, we think you'll be blown away.