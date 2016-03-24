Ensuring your home is safe over the Easter holidays

With the Easter holidays imminent, it's important to take a minute to think about how you will make sure your home is safe and secure if you go away. We'd all love to take a holiday and we think we all deserve one so by taking a few minutes to just double check certain things, you can rest easy and really relax.

We've put together our checklist for a safe home over the Easter holidays so take a look and check to see if you are really ready to jet off to warmer and more relaxing climes or if you have a few more things to take care of first!