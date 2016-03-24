Beautiful bedside tables with a twist

Bedside tables might not be at the top of everyone's must have furniture list but once you see how funky, alternative and fun they can be we think you'll be dying to get a piece of the action. Far from just a plethora of small tables that can sit a glass of water and a couple of good books on, we wanted to think up some more unusual methods for adding some bedroom practicality.
From stacks of vintage books through to upcycled chests, we have some great alternative ideas so take a look and see if we can inspire you to look at your bedroom furniture a little more creatively!
Not just for classic car enthusiasts who like to put them on top of their roof racks, vintage suitcases can be a great alternative to a traditional bedside table, too. We think these ones look amazing all stacked up on top of each other and, with a few precautionary fixings, could be a sturdy and stunning piece of furniture. You could even drill some discreet holes to hide the wiring for a lamp. Now that is modern thinking with a suitably retro touch!
We all have at least one book next to the bed, even if it's one that we have been meaning to start for a few years, so why not use a lovely big pile of pretty antique books, complete with leather spines, as a bedside table? It sounds strange but it really works.
Try hunting out some beautiful leather-bound books in charity shops and at thrift stores then create a fabulous big stack of them that is sturdy enough to hold a lamp, a glass of water and anything else you like to have to hand in your bedroom. The effect will be stunning and it will be cheap to create.
We LOVE this little school chair that has been upcycled into a bedside table by An Artful Life. Not only is the chair itself adorable, it gives us a moment to fondly reminisce about younger days filled with playtime and friends. As a bedside table, however, it exudes adult chic and sophistication.
We are huge fans of the upcycling movement and anyone that seeks to transform and re-use items is definitely someone we want to know! With bags of room for a book or two, a lamp and even a vase, we think this funky take on the traditional bedside table is wonderful. Don't you?
Wow, that was a cheesy pun but we really do think that using an old or vintage ladder as a bedside table alternative will help you to really up your furnishing skills. Not only will it look really eye-catching and different, but with multiple rungs to take advantage of, the storage potential is excellent, too.
We think an addition like this one to your bedroom would make a really stylish statement and by keeping the natural wood, you can ensure that however you change the colour scheme in the future, your super cool and different table can remain.
There was a time that you could wander into any off licence and ask for wine crates and they would be only too happy to get rid of them but these days, if it's old, it's stylish and being turned into funky home furniture. Blanket boxes, old trunks and crates are no exception but we think they make for wonderful bedside table alternatives.
We think it would be an extra level of awesome if you customised your crate before turning it into a bedside table so you could paint your name or a fun pattern that would really finish your bedroom perfectly.
Aren't these lights incredible? Made from tree stumps, we can't help but wonder if they would be a great way to create an alternative bedside table and lamp all in one go. As long as the top is smooth and level, we can't see why it wouldn't work and what a rustic statement.
If you like your furniture a little simpler, why not take inspiration from these lamps and look out for old tree stumps that could be repurposed as simple tables? Some obligatory sanding would be all you need to do and from there you will have a totally unique, one-off item!
For more lovely bedroom inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Funky Bedroom Ideas. Who says you can't be a little daring?