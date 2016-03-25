A Truly Classic British Apartment

Nash Baker Architects, already known for their amazing high-end projects, really took advantage of an incredible opportunity within an amazing building here. Commissioned to totally transform a fourth-floor apartment, they noted that, ’Although the apartment is generously proportioned, it was completely un-modernised, lacking even the most basic services and also had a very small kitchen. To complicate matters, the steel and concrete frame of the building made the installation of new services almost impossible.

We worked closely with the council’s conservation officer and the freeholder and were able take up areas of the floor screed and install services and additional sound insulation without generally raising floor levels. The kitchen was relocated into the old library, opening up the available space to incorporate a dining area, which when the sliding doors are drawn back, connects the new kitchen/dining area to the reception room, giving the residents the opportunity to have one large family space when required. Other challenges included reinforcing the floors, thermally and acoustically upgrading all the original windows, restoring the original marble bathroom and installing a 400kg antique bathtub whilst negotiating/mediating with the building, its residents and the Howard de Walden Estate.’

Now if that isn't an auspicious introduction to a property, we don't know what is. One thing is for certain though, we know we are about to be very impressed and green with envy!