Don't get stuck with wall stickers

In a world where people's tastes can change in the blink of an eye, home décor can become a pricey endeavour. How do you know you'll still like something this time next week and, if you don't, how difficult will it be to remove, replace or rectify? These are all important questions to ask yourself before you branch out with something new.
Luckily, there is a product that has only recently really taken off in interior design circles that makes it quick and easy, not to mention reasonably inexpensive, to change up a room with no lasting damage. We are talking about wall stickers! If you like the idea of decals for your walls but don't quite know how to fit them, take a look at this handy guide and give it a go!
Before you even begin to think about what type of wall stickers you might like to include in your home you have to take a long hard look at the surfaces you plan to put them on. Preparation is key to the success of any project and applying wall stickers is resolutely not an exception to this rule.
Take a look at this fabulous room, from Ochiohogar. The walls look amazing, don't they? If, however, you wanted to add some wall stickers you would need to make sure that the surface is as level, flat and smooth as it appears to be. If it's not, get out the filler!
With your walls perfectly smooth and level, it's time to give them a really good clean. You might not be looking forward to this task but unless you want your wall stickers to peel off because they have adhered to dirt rather than the actual wall surface, it's a necessary evil.
We suggest either a heavily diluted washing up liquid mixture or even a gentle sugar soap scrub for your walls as this will not only remove dirt but also grease that will prevent your stickers from really attaching properly. We promise that all this preparation will be worth it!
It's all very well deciding to use some wall stickers but you need to have a plan of action for when it comes to applying them. You might think anywhere on the wall will do but placement and precision will make all the difference between an artistic installation that works and one that falls short of the mark.
When you've selected the spot you want to decorate use low-tack masking tape to mark out the position and as always, measure twice, apply once! You want to be sure that when you press the sticker onto the wall it needs no extra adjusting.
Here it is, crunch time! You've prepped, washed and marked out your chosen wall and now you can't put off the big moment any longer. Take another quick look at the manufacturer's instructions just to be sure that you know exactly what you are doing, then peel the back and go for it!
We love this bathroom with a fun nautical style sticker and the application looks to have been nothing short of text book. Smooth, well-adhered and in a great spot, this is how wall stickers should be applied! Take a step back once the sticker is on and try to gauge if it needs any tweaking or not before you remove your guides.
If you are happy with how your wall stickers look and don't want to move, adjust or change them, you can go ahead and remove your guides. If you used masking tape, peel it away gently so as to not damage your wall or the new stickers and, if you opted for pencil marks, gently rub them off.
The effect you want is for people to come in and see your new wall stickers and be astonished at how perfectly you got them on, seemingly without any help at all. A little decorating subterfuge never hurt anyone so take the glory and don't let on!
Before you walk away from your project feeling very pleased with yourself, just take one last moment to run a gentle hand over your new wall stickers to check there are no air bubbles that will make the design come unstuck. Make sure the edges are really well pressed down and then relax, safe in the knowledge that this was a quick home revamp project that you totally mastered. Who said interior design had to be difficult? Certainly not us, or you now!
For more amazing wall inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Wall Decorating Ideas. There are so many more options than just paint and we want to try them all!