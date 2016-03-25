You can lay carpet like an expert

There are certain jobs that seem to cost an arm and a leg to have a professional carry out and laying carpet is one of them. Though we don't underestimate the level of skill that many carpet fitters have, if you are looking to save some money during a home refurbishment we think you can take this task on and make a great job of it, too.

We've put together some tips that will help you lay carpet like an expert so take a look and see if you could be saving money and learning a new skill this weekend!