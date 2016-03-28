​Easy ways to reduce your electricity bill

“In this world nothing can be said to be certain, except death and taxes.”—Benjamin Franklin

Ben certainly had it right when he said those infamous words; however, in today’s modern times there are quite a few more things that are everlasting, with one of them being the rising electricity costs! On top of that, utility bills are getting out of hand, and lowering them seems to require spending money on green power gadgets or sacrificing our sanity.

However, it’s not all doom and gloom—homify always has a way! And today, we’d love to share some simple tricks and minor adjustments to the way you operate your appliances (without you having to send death threats to electricians); tricks that are certain to cause a few cuts on your monthly power bill, leaving you with some extra cash to rather splurge on stylish interior decor.